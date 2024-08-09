BBC Calls For Huw Edwards To Return Money He Was Paid Since His Arrest

Former BBC News employee Huw Edwards via Associated Press

The BBC is calling for Huw Edwards to return the money he was paid by the corporation since his arrest in November 2023.

Last month, it was revealed as part of the BBC’s annual report that Edwards had been paid more than £475,000 in 2023.

This was notable as he was out of action for most of the second half of the year, following the scandal which arose when it was revealed he had been accused of paying a young person to pose for sexually explicit photos.

A week later, the former BBC News anchor pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, after which it emerged he had been quietly arrested in November of last year.

The BBC board issued a statement on Friday morning, which read: “Today, the Board has authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year.”

A spokesperson added: “Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money.”

Sky News reported that the figure the BBC is seeking Edwards to return is around £200,000.

The BBC's London headquarters via Associated Press

Edwards appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday, where he admitted to having 41 indecent images of children.

According to BBC News’ reporting, these included seven of the most serious category A images, two of which depicted a child as young as seven.

He was also charged with having 12 category B pictures and 19 category C pictures.

Edwards will be sentenced on 16 September.

Prior to his suspension in 2023, Edwards was the highest-earning member of the on-air BBC News team for several years running, and was considered by many to be the “face” of the national broadcaster.

Among his most notable on-screen moments included announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the nation back in 2022, as well as leading the corporation’s coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and major sporting events.