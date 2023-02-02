Autumnwatch Axed By BBC After 17 Years

Autumnwatch hosts Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke BBC/Pete Dadds

The BBC has announced it has axed the nature programme Autumnwatch after 17 years.

Originally debuting in 2005, the annual nature series explores British wildlife over the course of the autumn, with sister programmes Winterwatch and Springwatch also airing at different points of the year.

A BBC rep said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

“Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing.”

Companion shows Winterwatch and Springwatch will both be going ahead as usual, with the BBC stating they plan to invest more money into those as they are “most popular with audiences”.

“We are incredibly proud of the Watches,” they insisted. “[We would] like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks.”

The Winterwatch presenting team Jo Charlesworth/BBC

The annual nature shows are fronted by a number of presenters, including Bill Oddie, Kate Humble, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Chris Packham.

Last week, Chris announced he would be taking a step back from his TV and charity commitments to get “some brain space”, “get off the treadmill” and “take stock”.

“To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of my burnout have been much exaggerated,” he joked to The Telegraph. “But I do badly need some time just for me.”