The corporation is looking to replace the long-running review series as it changes its approach to arts coverage.

The BBC has announced their ‘Film’ show is to end after 47 years.

A BBC spokesperson told the Radio Times: “We are constantly looking at how we present the arts to ensure we are serving all audiences in the best way possible.

“In 2019 we will be creating an enhanced offer for lovers of film both on television and online which will be a more consistent approach across the year and will replace the Film Show.

“We’re still working through the details and will have more news about what this will look like soon.”

‘Film’ began in 1971 with Barry Norman as host - a role he held for 26 years.

He was succeeded by Jonathan Ross who sat in the hot seat for 11 years, while Claudia Winkleman was the last permanent host, presenting from 2010 to 2016.

Since Claudia quit the show to focus on her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ role, it has been hosted by a rotating panel of guest presenters, including Zoe Ball, Clara Amfo, Charlie Brooker and Edith Bowman.

Details of a new film show is expected to be announced in due course.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated ‘Film’ had run for 37 years. It has, in fact, run for 47.