May To Brussels On A Spitfire? BBC Apologises For Brexit Talks Blunder

BBC bosses blamed “simple human error” for a mishap which saw a news item about Theresa May’s return to Brussels illustrated with footage of Spitfire planes from the Second World War.

The corporation’s News at Six programme ended with a re-cap of top stories on Thursday evening, including the prime minister’s upcoming visit to the European Parliament.

But as presenter Sophie Raworth narrated May’s mission, a “production mistake” meant historic footage of the 1940s aircraft was broadcast instead.