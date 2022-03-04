Russian-British Comic Says He Feels 'Nothing But Shame For My Country'

Konstantin Kisin during his appearance on Question Time BBC Question Time

Comedian Konstantin Kisin revealed on BBC Question Time on Thursday that he now felt “shame” over Russia, despite his familial links to the country.

The Russian-British writer and podcaster is known for being particularly opposed to so-called “woke culture” in his comedy, but he was exceptionally sombre during his Question Time performance last night over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing the audience during the live show, Kisin said: “I’m proud to be British. I’ve also been proud to be Russian.

“Russia is a country that has produced some of the greatest works of literature, music, all sorts of things of that nature.

“But I’m afraid as I sit here tonight, I feel nothing but shame for my country, and what it’s doing.

“It’s a very difficult moment for many people. I have family in Ukraine who are now being bombarded, who are fleeing for their lives.

“When I speak to them, one of the things they say to me is how grateful they are to everybody in Britain, for everything they are doing, and for the moral support that your country is providing, so thank you, on behalf of everybody there.”

Kisin also tweeted after the show thanking everyone for the support after his debut on Question Time.

He added: “I am glad that people appreciate honestly and plain speaking in times like this. We need more of both in public life.”

The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the Western world over the last week, and anti-war protests have taken place across Russia since.

More than 6,000 demonstrators have been arrested by riot police, as Moscow tries to suppress the dissidents.

Russia has also upped its control over the media, taking down the independent news outlet, blocking access to the BBC’s website, and forbidding anyone to describe the war as a war or an invasion.