BBC Weighs In Amid Fresh Rumours About Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Future

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa on set BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The BBC has dismissed the suggestion that Doctor Who is set to be “shelved”.

On Monday evening, The Sun published a story about the sci-fi show’s future being in jeopardy, claiming that it is “facing the axe” and that a decision about whether to extend it beyond this year’s series is yet to be made.

The tabloid’s article cited a supposed “insider” who claimed that rumours are abound that the BBC could “shelve the series for at least five years”, and also cast doubt on whether Disney would renew its deal with the broadcaster to co-produce the show, which it has done since 2022.

Advertisement

However, a rep for the broadcaster insisted this was not the case.

“This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved,” they told HuffPost UK. “As we have previously stated, the decision on season three will be made after season two airs.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes — and exactly half of those still have to transmit.”

In The Sun’s article, it’s also alleged that leading man Ncuti Gatwa is planning to step down as Tardis, and has even already filmed his regeneration scene.

The BBC’s spokesperson added: “We never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted reps for Ncuti Gatwa for comment.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies at the 2022 TV Baftas Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Advertisement

Ncuti will return for his second season at the helm of the Tardis later this year, where he’ll once again be joined by Millie Gibson as his right-hand woman Ruby Sunday.

This time around, though, the Doctor will also receive a new companion in Belinda Chandra, played by Andor star Varada Sethu.

It’s now been almost 20 years since the BBC revived Doctor Who, with Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper set to reunite for a new audio series later this year to mark the occasion.