Richard Tice Cornered On BBC Question Time Over Reform UK's Attitude Toward Ukraine

Richard Tice, Reform UK's deputy leader BBC Question Time

Richard Tice was repeatedly put on the spot on BBC Question Time over his party’s response to the Ukraine war last night.

The Reform UK’s deputy leader came under fire for the way his party has aligned with the US’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into a peace deal – even though Russia started the war.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay told BBC Question Time: “My real worry about the direction Trump has gone in, backed by far-right backers like Farage, is that they are supporting the dictator of Putin, not supporting the rights of people in Ukraine and the security of Europe.”

Tice, after repeatedly frowning and scoffing at Ramsay’s remarks, reminded the audience that he drove a pick-up truck to deliver medical supplies to Ukraine and that Reform UK has given “huge support” to the war-torn country.

Ramsay replied: “I know you supported them Richard, but it must be uncomfortable for you then to hear your leader say Putin is the leader he admires the most in politics.”

In 2014, Nigel Farage said that out of all the world leaders, he admired Putin the most “as an operator, but not as a human being”.

And, when he was the UKIP leader a decade ago, Farage claimed the EU had “poked the Russian bear with a stick” with its “territorial expansionism in Ukraine”.

Back on BBC Question Time, Tice dismissed those comments as a “discussion from a decade ago”.

He said: “We all know Putin is a vile, monstrous, aggressor. We all stand with Ukraine. But equally, it must be right to try for peace.”

Host Fiona Bruce then said it looks like the US is applying pressure to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine, noting that American military aid and intelligence assistance has been withdrawn.

“There doesn’t appear to be any pressure towards the Kremlin,” she added. “Are you comfortable with that?”

Tice said, “let’s wait and see,” adding that peace negotiations should always be “conducted behind closed doors”.

Bruce said: “Do you think Donald Trump is right to suspend intelligence support?”

“We need to give maximum support,” he said, before admitting he had not answered the question – but continuing to ignore Bruce’s queries.

“I’m not going to criticise world leaders who are in a really difficult place,” he said.

“You’re not going to criticise Donald Trump for withdrawing the military aid from Ukraine?” Ramsay asked.

’That’s the point about responsibility, Adrian, we’ve got a responsibility to support all these world leaders in a difficult time,” Tice said.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson then joined in, saying: “Reform are all over the place on this. We’ve heard deeply worrying things from your leader fawning over Putin.”

“Absolutely rubbish,” Tice responded. “We’ve been robust in our support for Ukraine ever since day one.”

The MP’s comments come after a YouGov poll found the number of voters with a favourable view of Farage has fallen from 30% to 26% since mid-February, when the Ukraine war moved up the agenda.

