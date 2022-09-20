Bear Grylls John Phillips via Getty Images

Bear Grylls has apologised after some critics took issue with his “cheery” appearance at the Queen’s funeral this week.

Alongside the dignitaries, foreign leaders and members of the Royal Family in attendance at the ceremony on Monday morning, the TV personality and survivalist was also there as part of his as part of his duties as Chief Scout, to represent the Scout Association, of which the Queen was patron.

On the day of the funeral, Bear was pictured outside Westminster Abbey smiling and waving, which some people seemingly took issue with.

Bear Grylls pictured outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the Queen's funeral Tim Merry/Pool/Shutterstock

Sharing some pictures of the event later that day, Bear wrote on Instagram: “It’s a day we will never forget… a truly beautiful testament to our Nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles.”

According to Yahoo! News, Bear later wrote: “Special to see our cameraman on Running Wild @Mungothecameraman selected to film the entrance to the service. It was him that I was acknowledging when I waved. I’m so sorry if it looked cheery when it is such a solemn day. I didn’t mean that.”

Other famous faces who made an appearance on the day included Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton and Emmy winner Sandra Oh.

The Killing Eve star was there as part of the delegation as an officer of the Order of Canada on the day, an honour she was granted earlier this year.