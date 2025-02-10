Bear Grylls Responds To Controversy Over His Involvement In Russell Brand's Baptism

Bear Grylls via Associated Press

Bear Grylls has reflected on his controversial decision to help Russell Brand with his baptism last year.

In 2024, the comedian shared a picture of himself being baptised in the River Thames, with the survivalist at his side.

“Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit,” he wrote on X alongside a picture from the day of his baptism.

Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit. pic.twitter.com/K3uO0es1TS — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 8, 2024

Grylls’ involvement in the baptism was met with a backlash as Brand’s own conversion to Christianity took place around the time he was accused by several women of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse”. Brand has repeatedly denied the allegations made about him.

During a recent interview with The Times to promote his new Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt, Grylls said of the baptism: “I try and live in a way that I never judge and I always try and love. And that principle doesn’t just apply to perfect people with perfect lives.”

Grylls added that he and Brand struck up a friendship in 2023, after the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was a guest on his show Running Wild.

“I’m friends with many of our Running Wild guests. And I always try to think of that phrase, WWJD – what would Jesus do? That’s been a guiding principle for me,” Grylls claimed.

Russell Brand pictured in 2013 via Associated Press

Last year, Grylls told the Daily Mail: “Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.

“Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much.”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Grylls has spoken candidly about his Christian faith, publishing a book of devotionals called Soul Fuel in 2019, followed by 2022’s Mind Fuel.

