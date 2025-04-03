As A Scouser, I'm Disappointed In The Casting For The New Beatles Films

via Associated Press The Beatles, from left, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney appear in Liverpool, England on July 10, 1964, for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night."

This week, the cast for Sam Mendes’s ambitious four-film project telling the story of The Beatles from each member’s point of view was announced.

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson will be playing the role of John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Advertisement

It’s a star-studded casting and one that will definitely bring in crowds but... wouldn’t the story of The Beatles do that anyway? Did the casting director have to play it so safe?

Quite simply, where are the Scousers?

Have we lost an opportunity to spotlight unknown actors?

Speak to any Scouser over the age of 60 about The Beatles and chances are, they’ll tell you that the band came from nothing. In fact, my nan actually remembered them playing tearooms in a Liverpool suburb, serving tea to their audience after their performance.

It’s part of their magic.

Growing up in Liverpool, art was in my blood. It was in everybody’s blood. It was the backdrop to everything we did and even now, many years and many government incentives to improve the city later, art is still at the core of the city.

Advertisement

To be clear, this isn’t a result of The Beatles. The Beatles were a result of this mindset.

Who better to represent these roots than actors from the city itself?

Liverpool is home to many arts institutions including the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was established in 1996 by Founder Mark Featherstone-Witty and Founding Patron Sir Paul McCartney himself. Paul describes the institute as, “one of the best performing arts schools in the world.”

So, it’s not as if the talent isn’t there.

The cast is mostly from a working class background

It’s no secret that film has a class problem, and it is heartening to see that the cast for these films has some working class roots woven in, with Barry and Joseph notably having working class parents.

But could this have been a missed opportunity for new working class creatives?

Last year, Channel 4 revealed that working class creatives in film and TV are at lowest level in decade.

Advertisement

The research revealed that only 8% of creatives in TV and film are from working class backgrounds, whereas 60% are from middle- and upper-class backgrounds.

Commenting, the Equity Class Network said: “This research reveals the scandalous lack of opportunities for working class creatives in film and TV.

“We cannot allow a situation where the creative arts are dominated by the privileged and wealthy. We are witnessing a lost generation of working class voices and talent.”

Advertisement

I can’t help but think that now would be a great time to address this.

Of course, Sam Mendes can’t tackle the class crisis in the UK with some films about The Beatles but wouldn’t this have been an ideal opportunity to bring working class talent to the big screen?

According to Wellbeing Magazine, Liverpool’s average earnings are £37,800, which are 10.5% lower than the average UK salary index.

“I have worked with so many talented actors who would jump at the opportunity to be in a production like this”

I spoke with Cody, a film graduate from the Liverpool School of Audio Engineering who said: “I think that Liverpool is a creative city, many of us are naturally-born creatives. Everywhere you turn, there is something that has been done by a local creative.

“I’m disappointed in this casting, I’ve worked with so many talented actors who would jump at the opportunity to be in a production like this. So many of these people are passionate about and have an affinity for the band, it’s a real loss.”

She added that she also has some concerns about whether the actors could nail the accents: “None of these actors are going to be able to do a confident Scouse accent, which I think is integral to the city.”

Advertisement

Discomfort with representation of the accent is understandable. Just this year, an Cambridge University study found that Brits still associate working-class accents, such as the Liverpool accent, with criminal behaviour.

We’re naturally a little bit protective of our identity.

Cody sums it up perfectly.

“It just feels like it could have been more, and could have been a great starting point for Scouse actors who have grown up surrounded by The Beatles and know the history of the band, and the city more than those outside of Liverpool.”