Social Media Has Mixed Reaction To Beatles' Grammy Nomination

The Beatles might finally be able to win a Record of the Year Grammy, but many commenters on social media aren’t sure how they feel about it.
The Fab Four’s supposed last “new” song, “Now and Then,” was nominated Friday for the Record of the Year Grammy and will be competing against songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.
“Now and Then” used artificial intelligence on a demo recording John Lennon made in the late 1970s to separate his vocals from the piano on the tape.
Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr finished the track last year, with McCartney adding a slide guitar solo in the style of band mate George Harrison, who died in 2001.
If the Beatles win, it will mark the only time they’ve ever won Record of the Year, despite being nominated for “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in 1965, “Hey Jude” in 1969 and “Let It Be” in 1971.
The song did hit No. 7 on the U.S. charts but inspired mixed reactions from critics and a lot of Oasis jokes from others.
However, confusion was the theme Friday of many posts on X, formerly Twitter, over the idea that a band that first came to the U.S. in 1964 would be up for a big Grammy 60 years later.