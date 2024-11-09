Social Media Has Mixed Reaction To Beatles' Grammy Nomination

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Beatles might finally be able to win a Record of the Year Grammy, but many commenters on social media aren’t sure how they feel about it.

The Fab Four’s supposed last “new” song, “Now and Then,” was nominated Friday for the Record of the Year Grammy and will be competing against songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

“Now and Then” used artificial intelligence on a demo recording John Lennon made in the late 1970s to separate his vocals from the piano on the tape.

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr finished the track last year, with McCartney adding a slide guitar solo in the style of band mate George Harrison, who died in 2001.

If the Beatles win, it will mark the only time they’ve ever won Record of the Year, despite being nominated for “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in 1965, “Hey Jude” in 1969 and “Let It Be” in 1971.

The song did hit No. 7 on the U.S. charts but inspired mixed reactions from critics and a lot of Oasis jokes from others.

However, confusion was the theme Friday of many posts on X, formerly Twitter, over the idea that a band that first came to the U.S. in 1964 would be up for a big Grammy 60 years later.

Why the hell are The Beatles nominated for a Grammy in the year 2024? — Andrew (@andrewnucatola) November 8, 2024

They didn’t have to nominate The Beatles for a Grammy this year. No one is like “gee, I wish The Beatles would get more recognition.” — Evan J'daté Kessler (@EvanJKessler) November 8, 2024

Some observations on an always ridiculous crop of Grammy noms:



- Too many white women standing in Beyoncé's way again :-/

- Andre for AOTY?! [rips bong]

- The Beatles up for Record of the Year is the most old white men shit ever.

- Shove "melodic rap" right back up ur ass. — Adrian Spinelli (@AGSpinelli) November 8, 2024

The Beatles being Grammy nominees this year just to really hammer home the fact that we’re being transported back to the civil rights era — alyssa (@alyssaacorrine) November 8, 2024

Wait—I meant 60 years. Just amazing that the Beatles are up for Record of the Year—a Grammy that “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be” failed to win. https://t.co/K8KNXtLDr9 — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) November 8, 2024

A The Beatles grammy nomination in 2024. pic.twitter.com/OI5GsemKcy — Bamboo Plug💋 (@OLJtheCreator) November 8, 2024

how annoying people look at you when you tell them the last beatles song deserves a grammy pic.twitter.com/cxvx9sLBFi — Brian Jingle Bell (@RiversLover94) November 8, 2024

The Beatles in a major Grammy category with all these contemporary artists none of whom were even alive yet when they were an active band is kinda funny to me. https://t.co/XKIqccOtrH — Nick-mon (@FearlessRiOT) November 8, 2024

It's so funny that a song from the beatles using ai technology is nominated for the grammy...like what was the thought process behind that? — Adrestia (@Adrastia7) November 8, 2024

