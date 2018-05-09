Downstairs, my two-year-old son, Lucas, is playing. He’s a beautiful, clever and sweet little boy who lights up my entire world.

Upstairs, I lie in a single bed, trapped in the shell of a body; bedridden permanently and suffering dozens of symptoms that mean that on most days the most I can do is crawl to the commode just a metre away.

Because of ME, I can only imagine being the mum that others get to be. I can’t hold, touch, speak or hear him as the sensitivity has an unbearable effect on me.

Yet, some people - even doctors - refuse to accept ME exists. They say it’s all in the mind and that I can wish myself better. I’ve lost friends and some of my family also think that it’s just sheer laziness.

I have been suffering ME since I was 10, but I was mild up until I was 19.

I got much worse when I was pregnant and after I had given birth it was all put down to pregnancy and childbirth and I had to wait months before a diagnosis was made.

I was diagnosed at the age of 21, in October 2017, but it was too late - I was already very severely affected.

I am bedridden permanently, wheelchair-bound and suffer severe exhaustion.

There’s paralysis, torturous pain, swallowing difficulties, double-vision, constantly feeling like I have full-blown flu, and migraines that are worse than you could ever imagine.

My entire body feels like it’s on fire and my head feels like it’s ready to explode on a continuous basis and I feel permanently poisoned.

I am suffering so much more than is able to be described:

I am hypersensitive, suffering light, sound, touch, smell, motion and vibration sensitivities