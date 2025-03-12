Becky Hill on the red carpet of the 2025 Brit Awards ANDY RAINANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

British singer Becky Hill was unimpressed when comedian Jack Whitehall made a joke about her at this year’s Brit Awards.

During the ceremony earlier this month, Jack made a reference to the two-time Brit winner when he described this year’s “eclectic mix” of nominees, “from the soaring vocals of the Wetherspoons Whitney Becky Hill, to the atmospheric house of top jaw with decks, Fred Again”.

On Tuesday, the False Alarm singer shared a graphic on her Instagram story referring to how many of the British winners at this year’s awards show were privately educated, including Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and music producer A.G. Cook.

“Congratulations to [this year’s Brits winners for] showing that people from ordinary backgrounds can reach the top in pop music, that most egalitarian of art forms,” the post sarcastically read.

“And all presented by Jack Whitehall,” the post concluded, pointing out he attended The Dragon, an Oxford prep school which costs around £52,000 a year for students.

Jack Whitehall presenting the 2025 Brit Awards James Veysey/Shutterstock

Becky then added her own message, writing: “Imagine being called a ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ by some privately-educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy, the showbiz agent, on national TV.”

She continued: “My parents worked so hard to provide a middle class life for me, [even though] they couldn’t afford it.

“No one gave me a leg up. I wasn’t close to London so I couldn’t go to Brits school. So, if you associate a Midlands accent with a Wetherspoons that says more about the silver spoon in your mouth, jolly ol’ boy.”

In a follow-up post, Becky added: “Me and my working class attitude off to WORK today. Remember not to be out of touch today kids, even if your daddy is rich. Shout out Jack Whitehall for the fuel to my fire.”

Becky Hill shared these posts on her Instagram story on Tuesday Instagram/Becky Hill

HuffPost UK has contacted Jack Whitehall’s team for comment.

Becky is one of a few break-out stars who first rose to prominence on the UK series of The Voice.