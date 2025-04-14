Mickey Rourke Accused Of 'Gross' And 'Humiliating' Conduct By Former Co-Star Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke, both pictured in 2019, the same year they filmed the movie Girl MediaPunch/Shutterstock/Marechal Aurore/ABACA

Bella Thorne has spoken out about her experiences of working with Mickey Rourke amid fresh controversy surrounding the actor.

In 2019, the two performers worked together in the thriller Girl, in which she played a young woman and he played a sheriff who pursued and tried to attack her.

After it was reported that Mickey had been reprimanded by Celebrity Big Brother producers over his use of homophobic language in the house last week, Bella wrote on Instagram: “This fucking dude. Gross.”

She alleged: “I had to work with this man – in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He [was] supposed to tae a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals [through] my jeans. Hitting them over and over again.”

Bella claimed: “I had bruises on my pelvic bone – working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”

In a follow-up post on X, Bella wrote that she has “so many gross stories of things he made me go [through] on that movie”.

According to Bella, these included one scene, in which he used a car to “speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt”.

“I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew,” she wrote.

“Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers. In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer.

“Since the movie could not be finished without him, everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie.

“Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 11, 2025

Also side note : like fuck Mickey - how he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie. Everyone worked HARD literal blood, sweat, and tears to make that vision and I’m really proud of everyone and the work that was done on that movie. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 11, 2025

HuffPost UK has contacted Mickey Rourke’s management for comment.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the Oscar nominee had been ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house due to repeated inappropriate comments.