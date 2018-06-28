EDITION
    • NEWS
    28/06/2018 11:57 BST

    Beloved Bristol University Cleaner Overcome With Joy After Students Raise Cash To Send Him On Holiday

    Herman Gordon was described as the 'epitome of happiness'.

    This is the heartwarming moment an adored cleaner at Bristol University was moved to tears after students raised £1,500 so he and his wife could visit family in Jamaica.

    Herman Gordon, whose “positive energy” brightened students’ days, could barely speak after being gifted the money on Tuesday. 

    Explaining his positive approach to life, Gordon told told BBC Newsbeat it was important to keep away “negative vibes”.

    “I know that these students are studying. You don’t want any negative vibes around them,” he said.

    “They speak good things to me, I speak good things to them, and I bless them all.”

    The money was raised via a JustGiving page, which described Gordon as “the epitome of happiness” during his 12 years at the university.  

    James Heale/Twitter
    Herman Gordon is overcome with joy after being given an envelope with £1500 in it by Bristol University students
    Bristruths
    A Facebook page linked to Bristol University thanked students for donating money to send Herman on vacation

    Gordon came to the UK as a 15-year-old in 1967, as part of the Windrush generation and hasn’t visited his family in Kingston in four years.

    He is also reportedly due to celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Denise in July. 

    A note given to Gordon along with the gift read: “We would like to thank you for all the positive energy you have given to us throughout the years. You have brightened many of our days and we want you to know that we love and appreciate you.

    “We have come together to give you a special gift as our way of saying thank you. Have a great summer.”

