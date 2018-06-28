This is the heartwarming moment an adored cleaner at Bristol University was moved to tears after students raised £1,500 so he and his wife could visit family in Jamaica.

Herman Gordon, whose “positive energy” brightened students’ days, could barely speak after being gifted the money on Tuesday.

Explaining his positive approach to life, Gordon told told BBC Newsbeat it was important to keep away “negative vibes”.

“I know that these students are studying. You don’t want any negative vibes around them,” he said.

“They speak good things to me, I speak good things to them, and I bless them all.”

The money was raised via a JustGiving page, which described Gordon as “the epitome of happiness” during his 12 years at the university.