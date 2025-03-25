Ben Affleck Gets Reflective About Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Following Their Divorce

Ben Affleck via Associated Press

Ben Affleck is reflecting on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez almost a year on from their very public split.

The former couple first dated in the early 2000s, and were engaged for two years before parting ways, months after postponing their wedding due to “excessive media attention”.

Almost two decades later, Ben and Jennifer then reconciled in 2021, tying the knot the following year, before officially calling it quits over the summer.

During a wide-ranging new interview with GQ, Ben asked about a scene in his now-ex’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in which he seemed uncomfortable at the prospect of being told that they would be on camera in their day-to-day lives in the film.

“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them,” he explained. “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers.

“As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in October 2021 via Associated Press

He continued: “I think the thing that I said in that documentary, or the piece that they used. was where I said, ‘You don’t marry a ship’s captain and then say, “Well, I don’t like going out in the water.” You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship’.”

“And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture,” he insisted.

“It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had’.”

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage in August 2024, which was finalised in January.

Months after filing for divorce, the chart-topping singer opened up about her tough year in an interview with the comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine.

Read Ben Affleck’s full interview in the new issue of GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 8 April.

