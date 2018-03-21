Ben Affleck Reveals Tattoo (Again): Readers Share Hilarious Stories Of Failing To Conceal Their Ink

No matter how old we get, some of us still feel the need to hide our tattoos like naughty teenagers, especially where our parents or own kids are involved. But when your body is branded in ink, sometimes it’s impossible to keep the cat in the bag.

Ben Affleck was was photographed on a beach revealing a large phoenix tattoo on his back earlier this week. Usually, that wouldn’t be a big deal, but Ben famously said the tat was “fake for a movie” after both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez mocked it back in 2016.

But two years on, that phoenix is still rising from the ashes, suggesting it’s either a really resistant temporary or Ben is filming the world’s longest movie.

We asked HuffPost readers to share their stories about what happened when they concealed tattoos from other people, with hilarious results.