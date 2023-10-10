Ben Shephard Breaks Silence On New This Morning Presenter Reports

Ben Shephard and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Ben Shephard has addressed reports he’s set to permanently replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The Good Morning Britain host was said to have impressed bosses after stepping in to guest present the ITV daytime show alongside Holly Willoughby last month.

This Morning has yet to sign up a full-time co-host for Holly since Phillip’s departure from the show back in May.

However, Ben remained coy on whether he’d be taking up residence on the famous blue sofa on a more permanent basis as he made a red carpet appearance at Sunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards with GMB co-host Susanna Reid.

Asked about the possibility, he joked to The Mirror: “While I’m stood here with Susanna?!”

He continued: “What I can tell you is I’m doing some more – I’m gonna be doing some more but I’m just helping out really. So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas.

“So I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture...”

Susanna then added: “He’s very loyal.”

Ben with Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Phillip left This Morning after 21 years in May, amid reports of a fallout with Holly, before going on to quit ITV altogether after admitting to having lied about an affair with a younger colleague.

Holly has continued to front the show with a rotation of other members of the on-air This Morning team, including Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Craig Doyle.

She is currently absent from the show, however, after a man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap the presenter last week.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”