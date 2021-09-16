Ben Wallace Jumps In To Defend Nadine Dorries After Her Old Tweets Go Viral

Ben Wallace backed up his colleague Nadine Dorries as the new culture secretary on Thursday after her controversial beliefs were unearthed online.

The defence secretary told Sky News that Dorries – who took over from Oliver Dowden in Wednesday’s cabinet reshuffle – would excel in her new role because of her history as a best-selling author.

He said she would be a “solid and capable” minister in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, explaining: “Nadine Dorries is a best-selling author.

“She has sold thousands and thousands of books, now if that isn’t part of culture, media and sport, I don’t know what is.

“What’s great about Nadine Dorries is she produces a culture that people buy and actually want to see rather than some of the more crackpot schemes we have seen funded in the past by taxpayers’ money. She will bring realism to it.”

Dorries’ books, often set in her hometown of Liverpool, have led to her claim more than £125,000 between September 2020 and May 2021 in royalties according to the most recent parliamentary most recent register of members’ interests.