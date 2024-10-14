'Beneath Contempt': Wes Streeting Slams Robert Jenrick Over Call To Sack NHS Chief

Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick. via Associated Press

Wes Streeting has launched a furious attack on Robert Jenrick’s call for the head of the NHS in England to be sacked.

The health secretary accused the Tory leadership candidate of being “beneath contempt” for his criticism of Amanda Pritchard.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jenrick said: “Having spoken to many people in and around the NHS, I do query whether she is the best person Britain has to run the NHS.

“It’s nothing personal against her. I know she’s very professional. But I do think it’s time for someone new, who gets that NHS productivity has to improve.

“I believe strongly that we should be empowering our best leaders — at every level — in all our public services. As we’ve done with our school reforms over the last decade. But the flip side of that — which is as important — is that people must be held accountable for failure. And that starts at the very top.”

Jenrick was backed by former cabinet minister - and Tory leadership hopeful - Mel Stride, who told Times Radio he was “absolutely right”.

Responding to those remarks on X this morning, health secretary Streeting said: “The Conservatives took the NHS from the lowest waiting times and highest patient satisfaction to the worst crisis in its history.

“They should be saying sorry, not seeking scapegoats. This extraordinary attack on a dedicated public servant is beneath contempt.”