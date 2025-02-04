Benson Boone Has A Cheeky Response After Grammys Crotch Grab Goes Viral

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Benson Boone seems to be taking the buzz over his visible attempt at avoiding a wardrobe malfunction at the Grammy Awards in stride.

The US singer performed a star-making rendition of his smash single, Beautiful Things during Sunday night’s ceremony, complete with aerial flips.

By all accounts, the performance was an impressive showcase for Benson’s vocal stamina and physical agility.

However, he appeared to have issues with his sequined blue jumpsuit, as he could be seen tugging at the crotch of the costume before exiting the stage at the end of the song.

Benson Boone gives his all during his performance of "Beautiful Things" at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/KBGgH8YhNb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

The moment quickly went viral, with many of Benson’s fans sharing some amusing reactions to it online.

“Jumping off a piano, doing multiple flips in a baby blue sequin leisure suit onesie, and adjusting your balls in front of a world audience is certainly a flex, Benson Boone,” one person wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

“That’s right men, wearing jumpsuits makes everything go right up in there. Welcome to our world,” another said.

By Monday morning, Benson addressed the moment with a cheeky apology.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

Benson Boone on stage during Sunday night's Grammys Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Benson had been nominated for the Best New Artist prize at this year’s Grammys, but out on the night to Chappell Roan.

Still, the singer-songwriter has enjoyed a breakout year thanks to the worldwide success of Beautiful Things, which is featured on his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades.

A Monroe, Washington, native, Benson initially sought to establish himself in the music business as a contestant on American Idol in 2021. Despite judge Katy Perry’s enthusiasm, he exited the competition series after making it to that season’s top 24 contestants.

Benson explained why he left American Idol in an interview with American Songwriter last year, saying: “I think I’m a big risk taker and that’s how I’ve been my whole life.”

