A woman accused of murder after she threw acid at her ex-partner has been found not guilty.
Berlinah Wallace, 48, was acquitted of murdering Mark Van Dongen, who was left partially blinded and paralysed after the attack in September 2015.
The Dutch-born civil engineer suffered 15 months of intense pain before taking his own life at a euthanasia clinic in Belgium on January 2, 2017.
Wallace was found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.
The jury heard Van Dongen had lost the sight in his left eye and most of the sight in his right eye; his lower left leg, which was amputated; was confined to a hospital bed and was unable to move anything other than his tongue for many months.
The jury heard that while his physical condition improved a little – he regained the power of speech – he was left paralysed from the neck down. Wallace claimed she thought she was throwing a glass of water over van Dongen.
A jury of 10 men and two women acquitted Wallace of Mr van Dongen’s murder or manslaughter, but found her guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent.
The unanimous verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon following 15 hours and 30 minutes of deliberations.
Mrs Justice Nicola Davies adjourned sentencing until next week due to the “extremely serious nature” of the offence.
She will hear submissions from prosecution and defence teams on Tuesday and pass sentence on Wednesday.
Detective Inspector Paul Catton of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Mark van Dongen suffered the most inconceivable pain imaginable following what was a cowardly attack borne out of jealousy.
“He went from being a healthy young man with his whole life ahead of him to having extensive and repeated surgery on the most hideous injuries just to keep him alive.
“In the end, his pain was so devastating, so catastrophic, he sought the assistance of doctors to help him die.
“While the jury has concluded Wallace’s actions did not amount to murder, we felt it was the right thing to do to ask them to consider the charge based on the evidence.”