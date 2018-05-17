A woman accused of murder after she threw acid at her ex-partner has been found not guilty.

Berlinah Wallace, 48, was acquitted of murdering Mark Van Dongen, who was left partially blinded and paralysed after the attack in September 2015.

The Dutch-born civil engineer suffered 15 months of intense pain before taking his own life at a euthanasia clinic in Belgium on January 2, 2017.

Wallace was found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

The jury heard Van Dongen had lost the sight in his left eye and most of the sight in his right eye; his lower left leg, which was amputated; was confined to a hospital bed and was unable to move anything other than his tongue for many months.

The jury heard that while his physical condition improved a little – he regained the power of speech – he was left paralysed from the neck down. Wallace claimed she thought she was throwing a glass of water over van Dongen.