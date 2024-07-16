LifeFoodBeautyHome and Garden

76 Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals We've Seen So Far

With deals on Shark vacuums, Le Creuset cookware, Barbie toys, and loads more...
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors.

Savers, rejoice ― Amazon’s Prime Day is finally here, meaning savvy customers can save on everything from tech to home buys and beauty.

The deals, which run until midnight tomorrow, are endless, with offers on thousands and thousands of items. And while that sounds like a good thing, we know going through every offer can be a liiiittle overwhelming (especially on a weekday).

So, we thought we’d go through the site *for* you to find the best of the best. Enjoy!

1
Amazon
This Remington Keratin straightener adapts to your sepcific hair needs. It's 71% off!
£34.99 (originally £119.99)
2
Amy Glover / HuffPost
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is the best one I've owned. I just wish I'd got it while it was 60% less!
£40.00 (originally £60.00)
3
Amazon
If (like me) you can't stop watching cleaning TikToks, the 36% discount on this BISSELL SpotCleaner is prettty tempting.
£89.00 (originally £139.99)
4
Amazon
There's 40% off this 14-inch HP Stream laptop.
£149.99 (originally £249.99)
5
Amazon
Hello, 55%-off double-shot PHILIPS L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine.
£49.99 (originally £109.99)
6
Amazon
This viral COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray will protect your hair from humidity. Save 30%!
£18.90 (originally £27.00)
7
Amazon
There's 25% off this bumper pack of WaterWipes.
£21.37 (originally £28.50) for 12 packs (720 wipes)
8
Amy Glover / HuffPost
I can't get over how well these cooling pillow inserts work without needing to be refrigerated. They're 19% off!
£7.21 (originally £8.95) for two
9
Amazon
Reviewers swear by this 51%-off turbo fan.
£15.99 (originally £32.49)
10
Amazon
This Echo Pop compact smart speaker is down by 56%
£19.99 (originally £44.99)
11
Amazon
Save 43% on this Fire TV Stick Lite.
£19.99 (originally £34.99)
12
Amazon
Save 33% on this Le Creuset mug that comes in 14 hues.
£9.99 (originally £15.00)
13
Amazon
Save 32% on this pack of 120 Ariel laundry tablets (don't mind if I do).
£24.55 (originally £36.00)
14
Amazon
This Le Creuset casserole dish is down by 37%.
£195.99 (originally £309.00)
15
Amazon
This classic game of Uno is down by 73%.
£3.49 (originally £12.87)
16
Amazon
Nab 40% off this pack of 12 Grenade protein bars that are infused with crunchy Oreos.
£18.50 (originally £30.99) for 12.
17
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
This Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller will banish any excess shine – it's 31% off right now!
£8.99 (originally £12.99)
18
Amazon
There's 73% off this four-piece princess dress-up set that's ideal for four to six year olds.
£10.70 (originally £39.99)
19
Amazon
I audibly "aww"ed out loud when I saw this 72% off Paw Patrol GUND Chase Squish Plush.
£5.69 (originally £19.99)
20
Amazon
Is it bad that I kind of want this Barbie Closet for myself? It's 71% off after all!
£7.49 (originally £25.68)
21
Amazon
Save 41% on this cult-status Real Techniques sponge.
£4.75 (originally £7.99)
22
Amazon
This Ninja dual air fryer is down by 23%. It's perfect for midweek meals!
£169.00 (originally £219.00)
23
Amy Glover / HuffPost
And you can save 13% on this Ninja blender than I, no joke, use every weekday.
£141.22 (originally £161.71)
24
Amazon
But if you're after something a little smaller, this highly-rated 2L option is half-off.
Price: £29.99 (originally £56.60)
25
Amazon
Sally Hansen's 35%-off Insta-Dri top coat makes drying your nails speedy and easy (trust me, I swear by mine).
£5.18 (originally £7.99)
26
Amazon
I'm completely fine after spotting this 20%-off 1KG bag of Lindt chocolate. I am not hyperventilating at all.
£21.00 (originally £26.25) for 1kg
27
Amazon
Save 71% on this Melissa & Doug wooden Barnyard Tumble toy.
£11.09 (originally £37.99)
28
Amazon
Save 29% on this bulk pack of Tassimo Kenco Americano coffee pods.
£17.75 (originally £24.95) for five packs of 16 pods (80 pods)
29
Lucy Sutton / BuzzFeed
This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is 38% off right now – it's the only one Jess has tried that actually *does* suck up every last bit of dust
£295.79 (originally £479.99)
30
Amazon
Can we please talk about the 52% discount on this Kenwood stand mixer?!
£229.00 (originally £479.99)
31
Amazon
*Siren sounds* OLAPLEX's cult-status No.3 Hair Perfector is 33% off right now.
£18.86 (originally £28.00)
32
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Banish the condensation from your car's windshield for 13% less with this dehumidifier bag.
£8.49 (originally £9.80)
33
Amazon
This Joseph Joseph knife block set comes with a built-in sharpener, making its 34% discount even more impressive.
£65.99 (originally £99.00).
34
Amazon
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 62% off right now.
£11.70 (originally £31.00)
35
Amazon
Save an ameowsing (sorry) 52% on this 40-pack of Felix cat food.
£9.99 (originally £20.77)
36
Amazon
The only thing better than this L’Oréal Paris Revitalift night cream is the fact that it's 49% off.
£12.72 (originally £24.99)
37
Amazon
NIP+FAB's glycolic acid-infused pads are perfect for brightening and cleansing your skin. They're 56% off!
£10.00 (originally £22.95) for 100 pads
38
Amazon
Um, a giant cinnamon-scented Yankee candle for 34% less? Yes, please.
£19.89 (originally £29.99)
39
Amazon
Save 66% on this Snackin' Star Wars Grogu toy that has over 40 sound and motion combinations.
£28.59 (originally £84.27)
40
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
OGX's 46%-off biotin & collagen conditioner is a cult-status product for a reason!
£3.80 (originally £6.99)
41
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 27%-off cookbook all the time.
£18.90 (originally £26.00)
42
Amazon
PSA: there's 15% off this massive 2.4kg of Celebrations (yes, I did order it halfway through typing this).
£23.80 (originally £28.00)
43
Amazon
This Japanese steel Joseph Joseph knife set has been slashed (teehee) by 50%.
£49.95 (originally £100.00) for five knives
44
Amazon
This 56%-off Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo machine is ideal for fellow caffeine addicts.
£35.00 (originally £79.99)
45
Amazon
Fake a sunkissed glow (yes, even during *this* weather) with St. Tropez's self-tanning Water Mousse. It's 66% off right now!
£13.48 (originally £39.55)
46
Amazon
This Sylvanian Families home would have taken pride of place in my bedroom when I was a kid. It's 50% off!
.
£37.50 (originally £74.99)
47
Amazon
I'm just saying, this Unibond moisture absorber is 36% off right now...
£7.99 (originally £12.50)
48
Amazon
NIP+FAB's plumping Dragon Blood serum is a bewitching 50% off.
£9.99 (originally £19.95)
49
Amazon
This 24%-off weighted sleep mask has given me the best sleep of my life.
£8.19 (originally £10.79)
50
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Wake up to glowing, moisturised skin with COSRX's overnight mask that's 50% off.
£11.39 (originally £23.00)
51
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is a great way to minimise the appearance of stretch marks, discolouration, and more. Nab yours for 39% off!
£14.57 (originally £23.99)
52
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Get rid of that stubborn spot on your carpet or other soft furnishings by using Dr. Beckmann's 17%-off cleaner.
£2.49 (originally £3.00)
53
Amazon
Half of the shopping team owns this extendable Joseph Joseph dish rack. It's 34% off!
£42.99 (originally £65.00)
54
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 36%-off Seche Vite topcoat will keep your nail polish looking salon-fresh for way longer than it'd last otherwise. Reviewers love its silky, chip-resistant finish!
£7.00 (originally £10.95)
55
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I use my Instant Pot about four times a week! You can save 9% at the moment
£72.99 (originally £79.99)
56
Amazon
Save 54% on this brightening and smoothing vitamin C serum from Garnier.
£5.99 (originally £12.99)
57
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 44% off.
£19.79 (originally £35.19)
58
Amazon
This 33%-off robot vacuum cleaner also has a mop function (yes, please).
£199.00 (originally £299.00)
59
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 11%-off Bar Keeper's Friend cleaning powder will make your grimiest kitchen utensils look as good as new again.
£4.90 (originally £5.48)
60
Amazon
Achieve the moisturised locks of your dreams for 30% less with Coco & Eve's Like a Virgin hair masque set.
£32.90 (originally £47.00)
61
Amazon
The drain in this genius mop set spins, so it'll dry the mop head faster. It's 19% off right now!
£39.50 (originally £48.98)
62
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you want to avoid a first-thing-in-the-morning crinkly shirt scenario, this Russell Hobbs iron is a steal at 55% off.
£19.89 (originally £43.99)
63
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Store your pan lids in these handy holders from Joseph Joseph rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 42% off!
£6.99 (originally £12.00) for four
64
Amazon
Tefal's five-piece nonstick cookware set is a steal at 43% off.
£44.68 (originally £78.00)
65
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara still lives up to the hype. Save 54%!
£5.98 (originally £12.99)
66
Amazon
If you've been meaning to buy a smart TV for a while now, consider the 40% price reduction on this 40-inch one to be a sign.
£179.99 (originally £299.99)
67
Amazon
These Airpods are down by 26%.
£95.00 (originally £129.00)
68
Amazon
Aspiring dentists will love this Melissa and Doug Super Smile kit (and you'll love its 51% discount).
£17.28 (originally £34.99)
69
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This retractable clothing line is subtle, clever, AND 30% off.
£19.00 (originally £27.17)
70
Amazon
Blast through the grime and stains on clothes, sheets, and other soft surfaces with Vanish's 48%-off Oxi Action spray.
£8.00 (originally £15.50)
71
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Jasmin loves the sound quality and noise-reducing magic of her 60%-off Studio 3 Beats headphones.
£139.00 (originally £349.95)
72
Amazon
Organise your wardrobe with 23% off these space-saving hangers.
£9.99 (originally £12.99) for ten pieces
73
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed
Garnier's micellar water is 45% off right now (woah)
£5.50 (originally £9.99)
74
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Yes, I do still end up using this heated air rack in summer (ah, the UK). It's 14% off!
£37.75 (originally £43.70)
75
Amazon
Amazon users seem to be loving this Tile Bluetooth item finder, and with the 30% discount it's not hard to see why.
£13.99 (originally £19.90)
76
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
There's an irresistibubble (sorry) 32% off the SodaStream Art right now.
£94.95 (originally £139.99)
