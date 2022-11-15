Life
I Regret To Inform You These Beauty Advent Calendars Really Are Worth The Cost

The best beauty advent calendars this year filled with goodies that actually match the price point.

All the best beauty advent calendars for 2022
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s finally beauty advent calendar season (cue squeals of delight), meaning it’s time to start thinking about which one to treat yourself to – or pop on your Christmas list!

Planning on swapping out your childhood fave choccie advent calendar for something a little more luxurious this year or shopping for a fellow beauty buff this year? Beauty advent calendars make great gifts. But let’s be honest, there are so many incredible ones to choose from, it’s hella overwhelming.

With some truly incredible brands on board and a wider array of products than ever, it can be hard to narrow down your top choices. Also, they don’t come cheap, so you want to be sure what you’re getting good value. Which is why we’ve rounded up all of the best calendars that offer a decent selection – including some lower cost options. Because beauty shouldn’t be a luxury.

1
Glossybox
This 28-product advent calendar from Glossybox
I buy this calendar every single year and honestly it never disappoints. Packed full of all the top-rated beauty buys from iconic brands like Glossier, Rituals and P Louise, it’s easy to see why.
£99 at Glossybox
2
Sephora
This 24-product advent calendar from L’Occitane
Featuring a selection of mini skincare saviours (as well as a full size almond hand cream), from moisturiser to shower oil - and everything in between - this calendar is a great way to test out some new products.
£55 at Sephora
3
John Lewis
This mixed selection advent calendar from John Lewis
Featuring a whooping 27 full and deluxe size products, the selection from John Lewis is unlikely to disappoint. Giving you everything you need to create a fresh skincare regime, a versatile makeup look, a moment of calm, healthy, and happy hair, in addition to featuring three iconic fragrances. For a great product combo, this is absolutely the one.
£179 at John Lewis
4
Sephora
This dreamy calendar from Sephora (I'm low key obsessed with)
Featuring 24 full sized beauty products, this is an absolute must-have for Sephora lovers. From face masks and skin oils to nail polish and makeup, this iconic calendar is packed full of lots of top-rated Sephora buys.
£69.99 at Sephora
5
Boots
This 24-day advent calendar that's raising money for Macmillan
Packed full of 24 products from all the best beauty brands (including the likes of Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, and Champneys), £2 from each sale goes towards supporting Macmillan Cancer Support.
£43 at Boots
6
John Lewis
This skincare and makeup selection from Clinique
This 24-day Clinique advent calendar will set you up with enough skincare and makeup buys to last almost the whole year. From fan-favourite moisturisers to best-selling lip stains, this popular calendar is sure to be a hit.
£150 at John Lewis
7
John Lewis
This sparkling chest advent calendar from Charlotte Tilbury
Packed full of Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning makeup and skincare buys, this pretty pink calendar is ideal for anyone with a makeup addiction.
£150 at John Lewis
8
John Lewis
This luxe bath and fragrance calendar from Molten Brown
Boasting a selection of all Molten Brown's most popular festive bath and body fragrances, this calendar - which sounds absolutely amazing, if you ask me - will make a great pre-Christmas treat for you or a friend.
£195 at John Lewis
9
Boots
This dreamy skincare calendar from Soap & Glory
For skincare enthusiasts, this calendar is an absolute steal. Packed full of 24 products, from shower gel and body butter to face wash and eye masks, you can’t go wrong with this product selection - or its price tag, for that matter.
£40.50 at Boots
10
Boots
This ultimate beauty advent calendar from No7
Got a friend who’s obsessed with No7? Then, this selection, that includes everything from skincare serums to makeup essentials, will make a smashing gift. (I mean, who wouldn't want a beauty selection from the award-winning No7 range?!)
£140 at Boots
11
ASOS
This glorious face and body advent calendar from ASOS
Packed full of 29 products, along with a branded tote and makeup bag, this mixed brand advent calendar is filled with the perfect combo of skincare, makeup, bodycare, and hair care products from cult brands, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Sol de Janeiro, among others.
£85 at ASOS
12
Look Fantastic
This sell-out advent calendar from Look Fantastic
For makeup and skincare lovers, this 26-product calendar is the one. Featuring a range of full size and mini products, from candles and facial exfoliators to brow products and lipsticks, this calendar is always a total sell out - and it's easy to see why.
£95 at Look Fantastic
13
Lush
This wonderfully bright advent calendar from Lush (that smells absolutely divine)
For Lushies (or anyone with a bath obsession) this incredible smelling advent calendar really is the one. Featuring a selection of 25 treats, from bath bombs and shower gels to bubble bars and moisturisers, this calendar has everything that’s needed for a good old pamper.
£185 at Lush
14
The Body Shop
This beautifully designed advent calendar from The Body Shop
Featuring pop-up illustrations (think: kids pop up storybook vibes but on a chicer level) that tell the story of where The Body Shop’s recycled plastics come from, complete with a combination of full size and sample size products, from shampoo bars to pillow mists - and everything in between.
£145 at The Body Shop
15
Sephora
This low-cost collection from Sephora
This budget-friendly advent calendar features a selection of 24 products, with everything from mascara and eyeshadow to cleanser and face masks. For anyone who's obsessed with Sephora, this is guaranteed to be a winner.
£44.99 at Sephora
