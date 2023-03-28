Beauty And Skincare Lovers, You Can Save Up To 70% On These 34 Big Brand Buys In The Amazon Sale

LifeBeautyshoppingskincare

There's beautiful savings to be made.

From dried-out concealer to clumpy mascara, if you’ve been putting off restocking your beauty bag and avoiding the costly receipt, take the Amazon Spring Sale as your sign to finally bite the bullet.

Whether you are looking to revitalise your skincare shelves and makeup collection for a fraction of the price, repurchase some of your favourite go-to products or treat yourself to something from your wishlist, there’s huge savings to be had.

But be sure to add the products to your basket and check out fast, as these bargains aren’t going to be sticking around for long…

1
Amazon
Save a huge 70% on the SJP Lovely fragrance
£13.70 (Was £45) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Repair chapped lips with this Burt’s Bees overnight lip mask and save 38%
£4.67 (Was £7.49) at Amazon
3
Amazon
You can grab this Real Techniques sponge for 44% less than its usual price
£3.93 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Save 50% on this BaByliss air styler and say hello to a bouncy blowout
£39.99 (Was £80) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Looking for a cleansing and detoxifying natural face wash? Save 20% on this ManCave face wash that does just the job
£5.63 (Was £7) at Amazon
6
Amazon
No more waiting for your locks to fully dry before straightening, these Remington Wet2Dry straighteners now have 57% off
£43 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Save a huge 52% on beauty cult classic, Elizabeth Arden’s eight hour cream
£13.49 (Was £28) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Make a huge 53% saving on this L’Oreal Paris renewing radiance night serum
£14.22 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Swap your aerosol deodorant for this Wild natural deodorant starter kit and save 20%
£10.39 (Was £12.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Save £3 on 120 of these magic spot-clearing patches that help clear skin instantly
£14.99 (was £17.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Achieve a perfect pout with 30% off this Makeup Revolution plumping shine lip balm
£3.49 (Was £4.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get this hydrating Olay face cream whilst it’s marked down by 63%
£12.69 (Was £34) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Get lusciously long lashes with 18% off this Urban Decay mascara
£18.75 (Was £23) at Amazon
14
Amazon
This Bio-Oil Gel is great for dry skin and it now has 36% off
£9.55 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
If you have trouble settling down for bed, get your hands on This Works aromatherapy candle and save 24%
£19.76 (Was £26) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Grab this warm and woody scent from BOSS whilst it has 53% off
£51.22 (Was £109) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Save 28% on this Toni & Guy deep barrel waver and get those perfect mermaid waves
£17.99 (Was £25) at Amazon
18
Amazon
This Remington waterproof electric shaver for men also has a huge 63% saving
£44.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Create a flawlessly natural contour with this Illamasqua gel sculpt stick and save 32%
£17 (Was £25) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Had your eye on a Foreo? Save 35% on this face sculpting Foreo Bear Mini device
£135.85 (Was £209) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Perfect your manicure, whilst strengthening brittle nails, with 15% off this OPI 3-in-1
£12.33 (Was £14.50) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Get a whopping 70% off this Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette
£17.84 (Was £60) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Give the gift of a self-care sanctuary to a loved one (or yourself) and save a whopping 42%
£28.91 (Was £50) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Bye-bye tired eyes with 32% off this Inkey List caffeine eye cream
£6.76 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Get stronger and thicker lashes with 21% off this L’Oreal lash serum
£11.85 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
This Joop! Homme Eau de Toilette is currently reduced by 70%
£21.25 (Was £70) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Make blowdrying your hair a breeze with 60% off this Panasonic fast drying hair dryer
£39.99 (Was £99.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Get the glossy lip look with 55% off this hydrating Maybelline Lifter Gloss
£4.05 (Was £8.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Looking for a soothing way to remove your makeup? This Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm is reduced by 29%
£32.63 (Was £46) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Save 41% on the highly-rated Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara
£5.86 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Mummy’s to be, you can save 39% on this Burt’s Bees body oil
£6.43 (Was £10.49) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Replenish and soothe your skin with 17% off this Neal’s Yard Remedies Frankincense cream
£27.44 (Was £33) at Amazon
33
Amazon
This Calvin Klein Euphoria perfume has 53% off right now
£25.50 (Was £54) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Get 33% off this L’Oreal for Men daily moisturiser, which includes Vitamin C and proteins
£10.04 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
