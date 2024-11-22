I Track Amazon Sales For A Living ― These 74 Black Friday Deals Are Actually Worth It

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Shoppers, rejoice ― Amazon’s Black Friday deals have finally landed in all their discounted glory.

Of course, with literally thousands of deals in every section, it can be hard to work out which price cuts are really worth paying for. So it’s a good thing I, a shopping writer who keeps an eye on Amazon deals year-round, have got your back, right?

Advertisement

We’ve trawled through endless Amazon Black Friday deals to find the deals that you really will kick yourself for not getting (be it because we’ve tried and loved them ourselves, or because we’ve rarely seen a discount this high on a product before).