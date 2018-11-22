Unless you’re in the midst of a digital detox, you’ll have seen that the annual Black Friday frenzy is in full swing. This year it falls on 23rd November, but it’s no longer limited to just one day – instead the giant sale is spread across the entire week, with discounts, money off and savings galore. But rather than spend hours of your time hunting down the best deals and shopping the sales, we’ve done it for you. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a special someone, your secret Santa or just a self-indulgent purchase, forget regretful impulse buys that you don’t need and pick from our edit of the the best Black Friday beauty deals on offer this year. Lip Service

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Luscious Lip Trio, Beauty Bay , was £72 now £48 Pick from four wearable matte shades to customise your own collection of luxe lipsticks; Hel’s Bells, a deep berry, Bosworth’s Beauty, a retro pink, Electric Poppy, a warm pink or Legendary Queen, a neutral wine shade. Perfect your pout with these pigmented, long-lasting lippies, and if we’re being honest, we’re keeping this set for ourselves. Keep checking the Charlotte Tilbury website for daily offers with up to 50% of skincare and makeup. One thing to note if you’re getting a head start on xmas shopping, the cut off time for next day delivery is 1pm from 19th to the 26th November. Straight and Sleek

John Lewis

GHD original hair straightener, John Lewis , was £109 now £76.30 Enjoy a 30% discount on the best straighteners on the market with John Lewis. Create sleek, smooth, everyday styles with not a frizz in sight, thanks to the Advanced Ceramic Heaters. The rounded barrels can tame even the most unruly of hair and the automatic sleep mode means you’ll have peace of mind when you leave them at home. John Lewis is also offering hundreds of discounts across personal care items, beauty and skincare, electricals, so don’t miss out. Hydration, Hydration, Hydration

ELEMIS

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Elemis, was £85 now £63.75 This year Elemis is offering exclusive deals every day and 25% off all full-size skincare and body care on Friday 23rd November. Our top pick is the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. The anti-aging moisturiser blends together marine algae padina pavonica, rose and mimosa absolutes to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, increase hydration and leave skin supple and rejuvenated. Apply daily to cleansed skin. All That Glitters

Stila

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, Beauty Bay , was £24 now £16.80 When better time to get out the glitter than the Christmas party season. Forget messy, haphazard clumps on your face and upgrade to jewel toned lids with Stila’s Magnificent Metals Liquid Eyeshadow. The doe-foot applicator gives you precise control over how much glittery goodness you want on your lids, whether you’re going all out with a bright eyes and bold lips or want a subtle shine through the night. With no fallout to worry about, lavish lids with this long-wearing formula that’s the perfect mix of pearl and glitter. We’ll be wearing this with a glossy red lip. Go bold or go home we say. Up In The Clouds

Glossier

Cloud Paint, Glossier, was £15, now £12 When Glossier started shipping to the UK earlier this year, there was a near breakdown as Britain’s Instagram beauty junkies clamoured to get their hands on products. Well this year, from Friday 23rd to Monday 26th November, Glossier will be offering 20% of everything onsite. We’d recommend Cloud Paint, a gel-cream blush that gives a health, flushed-from-within glow. Tap onto cheeks with your fingers for a seamless finish. The deep berry shade Haze would work wonders on darker skin tones. Grooming Guide

Boots

Clinique For Men Essentials Gift Set, Boots, was £64, now £32 Get it all in one go for the man in your life with Clinique’s Essential Set. With everything a man could need for a simple skincare routine, including a face wash, face scrub, anti-aging eye cream and SPF21 moisturiser, and at 50% off, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal. We see this set selling out so get to your nearest Boots pronto. There’s half-price offers like this one across online and in-store and up to 40% of fragrance and electrical. Squeaky Clean

LA ROCHE-POSAY

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser, Feel Unique, was £12.50, now £8.30 Gentle, effective and fragrance-free, this cleanser is a saving grace for sensitive, irritated, acne or eczema-prone skin. Apply to a dry face to and rinse off with a warm flannel to remove makeup and cleanse skin without any discomfort or leftover residue. Formulated with glycerine and the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to minimise the risk of intolerance, skin feel soothed immediately after use. Get it while it’s cheap on Feel Unique, where you’ll also find up to 30% off your favourite beauty brands. Dust It Off

Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder Translucent, John Lewis, was £24.65, now £19.72 As of today, John Lewis is offering 20% off all Laura Mercier and this setting powder is the glue that will hold your makeup together come hell or high water. The finely-milled powder, containing French “cashmere’ talc and light-reflecting particles blurs fine lines, imperfections and pores for a lightweight, sheer and silky finish that will set your makeup without appearing cakey. Quick Fix

Maybelline

Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer, Feel Unique, was £8.99, now £6.25 Banish dark circles with this buildable coverage concealer from Maybelline. A cult favourite among beauty fans, the goji berry extracts helps diminish under-eye puffiness and erase all signs of the night before in one quick swipe. Keep one close through party season to stay looking your best all night long. Feel Unique is also offering hundreds of deals through the Black Friday weekend with up to 30% off your favourite brands. Blockbuster Savings

YSL