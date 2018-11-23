Bumper Black Friday sales are not just across beauty, fashion, tech and toys. There’s a plethora of discounts and deals to take advantage off in homeware. Revamp your home for a fraction of the cost with huge money-saving offers from retailers including John Lewis, Habitat and TK Maxx. So whether you’re on the hunt for a big investment piece like a sofa, or simply looking to save a few pennies on that cutlery set you’ve had your eye on, read on for our carefully curated edit of the best homeware deals on Black Friday 2018. For the minimalist

Laredroute

JIMI Floating Bedside Table, La Redoute, was £75, now £45 Using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY, Laredroute is giving you 40% off everything onsite, which is some of the biggest savings you’ll find over cyber weekend. Our top pick is this floating bedside table, particularly if you’re limited on space. Whilst it would be lovely to have a L-shaped sofa or fit a kingsize bed, the reality doesn’t always allow it and a piece like this will not only create space but mean you won’t have to compromise on style. For the maximalist

TK Maxx

Sil Interiors Fuscia Metal Dog Balloon Ornament, TK MAXX, was £17.50, now £6.99 Not quite an original Jeff Koons dog balloon sculpture, that sold for $58.4 million in 2013, but it’s close enough. Brighten up any room with this fun ornament and add a splash of colour to your shelves or bedside table with this metallic fuschia version. TK MAXX, which already offers 60% off throughout the year, will be taking an additional 80% off home furnishings, accessories, bedroom essentials and lighting. Take A Seat

Habitat

CUSCINO2 Seater Sofa, Habitat, was £1,700, now £1,190 Put your feet up on this lavish emerald green number from Habitat and save £510 while you’re at it. Made in Italy and feather-filled cushions, make a statement in your living room and sit back and relax in style. Habitat is offering hundreds of savings across this week for Black Friday with huge discounts and savings you won’t want to miss. Check out the Super Savings here. Space saver

White Company

Folded cuff storage set, The White Company, was £20, now £16 Experts in minimalism, The White Company, are offering customers 20% of almost everything when using the code WHITE20 at checkout. We’re loving these cotton canvas bags, simple in design but functional in purpose, they’ll fit perfectly in the kitchen as a bread basket, in the bathroom to store towels or in the bedroom to hold your cosmetics. A touch of gold

Westelm

Zelda Side Table, West Elm, was £199, now £159.20 Make a sculpted statement with this lattice-style framed coffee table with a glass top to create the illusion of space. Stack with your favourite magazines or keep it simple with a vase of flowers. Use the code FRIYAY to receive 20% off everything at West Elm this year. Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Urban Outfitters

Diamond Shelf, Urban Outfitters, was £38, now £22 Storage doesn’t mean compromising on style. This diamond-shaped shelf has plenty of space for your favourite ornaments, be it photo frames, candles or succulents. With a £16 saving on offer. the wipe-clean gold metal frame with wooden shelves is a steal for interior design obsessives. Urban Outfitters has a great selection of homewares on offer with up to 50% off. Pile Them High

John Lewis

Royal Doulton 1815 Cereal Bowl, Multi, Set Of 4, John Lewis, was £32.50, now £19.50 Give breakfast time a sophisticated upgrade and add a colourful touch to the table with these porcelain cereal bowls. Extra durable and hand-crafted. don’t be afraid to double them up for nibbles when you’re hosting the family at Christmas. Keep an eye on John Lewis all this week for hundreds of discounts across homewares, electricals, tech, fashion and beauty. Switched On

Made

Austin Floor Lamp, Made, was £89, now £75 Give your living room a stylish retro update and light up the room with this copper floor lamp from Made, who are offering 20% of selected pieces. Short on room? The slim base can slip under furniture too. Cut A Rug

Wayfair

Bonnie Pink/Blue Rug, Wayfair, was £26.99, now £18.99 Create a focal point in the room and liven up your home with this colourful, dirt-repellent, high quality rectangular 60 x 100cm rug. The geometric shapes give the illusion of space and add depth. Find more deals on Wayfair across rugs, wall art, duvet sets and lighting. Wrap Up Warm

Debenhams

Christy aubergine ‘adelaide’ bath towel, Debenhams, £32, now £12.80 Available in 12 colours, our favourite is this deep plum shade, these Pima cotton towels are a smart update for all your bathroom needs. Debenhams has some huge savings on offer, with up to 50% off across beauty, fashion, homeware and luggage. Last But Not Least

Zara

Zara Marble Bathroom Set, Zara, was £51.97, now £41.57 Available to buy as a set or separately (tumbler £15.99, soap dish £15.99, soap dispenser £19.99), these sumptuous jewel toned bathroom accessories encapsulate glamour in what for most, is the least glamorous room at home. The perfect self-indulgent treat or a lavish gift for a new home, snap these up on Friday, when Zara will be offering 20% off everything at Zara Home.