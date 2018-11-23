Best Black Friday Home Deals On Etsy

Avoid a last-minute mad dash to the shops on Christmas Eve and get ahead with our Christmas gift guides and best Black Friday picks. Up next is our round up of the best cyber weekend offer that you’ll find on Etsy. For the ultimate thoughtful gift or a one-of-a-kind pieces for your home, Etsy is where you need to be. Home to vintage treasures and handcrafted finds, there’s no better way to add the finishing touch to your decor. Read on for the HuffPost Finds’ approved homeware offers, all with free shipping to the UK, that you can only get on Etsy. Wrap Up Warm

ONAbyAgne on Etsy

Extremely Chunky Merino Wool Blanket Knit, was £85 now £68 Get cosy with a super chunky merino wool blanket this winter. Pick from 25 shades, our favourites include mustard yellow, luxe-looking mink and dreamy duck egg and throw over your bedspread for added warmth, upgrade an armchair or simply cuddle up on the sofa with a classic Christmas film and a mulled wine. Metallica

MetalWorldMap on Etsy

Metal world wall map, was £116.33 now £69.80 For the abstract art fan, travel enthusiast or new home-owner, this geometric world wall map is guaranteed to turn heads. Hang over your headboard as a finishing touch or make it centre stage in the living room. The distinctive design makes a statement but sized at 4.5 cm x 6.8cm, it won’t overshadow the rest of your decor. Affordable Art

TypeByMe on Etsy

LOVE print gold wall art, was £5.95 now £5.35 (10% saving) Add some love into your interior with these snazzy prints. Available in gold, copper and rose-gold, they’re more expensive than they look, proving you can enjoy art without the million pound price-tag. A Dash Of Colour

ShadowbrightLamps on Etsy

Yellow throw pillows, was £24.99, now £19.99 Swap scatter cushions in and out throughout the seasons without breaking the bank. Brighten up muted tones and minimal furniture with colourful cushions like this geometric-patterned, handmade piece. Hang Up

Copper And Walnut Wall Hook, was £9.50, now £8.55 Handmade from reclaimed copper and oak, with no screws visible, choose between a copper and oak or copper and walnut hook to upgrade your clothing rack and keep the floor free from clutter. It’s sleek, clean and polished, it’s the perfect finishing touch. Test Tube

MadeAndPrinted on Etsy

Handmade Wooden Spice Rack, was £25, now £22.50 For the chemistry whizz within you, spice up your kitchen with a reinvented spice rack in test tube form. It’s made from up-cycled and sustainable materials so you can enjoy a more eco-friendly approach to homewares. The perfect housewarming gift if there ever was one. To note, spices will not be included. Light Up The Room

ButtonOwlDesign on Etsy

Highland heather rose light, was £19, now £15.20 For a quirky twist on fairy lights, look no further than these LED roses. Made from purple and lilac felt, paired with green felt leaves and double satin pink ribbons, hang them over your mirror or bed for a unique finish. Dine In Style

RoseMetallics on Etsy

Copper cutlery stainless steel set, was £21, now £17.85 For a contemporary take on a mundane everyday item, this copper stainless steel cutlery set will add a sophisticated touch to meal times. Keep for special occasions like entertaining on Christmas Day and dinner parties or use all year round for an instant upgrade to your usual knife and fork.