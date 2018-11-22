The Best Black Friday Toys Deals From Argos, Amazon, Hamley's And More

No doubt you’ve been planning Christmas presents for the littl’uns for what feels like months already – but Black Friday deals on toys and more could help buy something special for your child for less. We know the deals can be totally overwhelming, so we’ve done the hard yards for you, gathering all the best deals on toys from the high street. Time to get shopping! Marvel-ous

Argos

Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack, Argos, was £119.99, now £59.99 Your kid can charge into action and stage battles with all their favourite Marvel characters – everyone from Captain America and Spiderman to The Black Widow. Find Argos’ huge Black Friday sales across the site here. There’s also savings on a massive selection of toys, found here, that will run up until Christmas Eve. Snuggle up

Hamleys

Hamleys Giant Pink Unicorn Soft Toy, Hamley’s, was £70, now £35 What’s not to love about a giant fluffy unicorn? She’s 77cm high and 110 cm long – so snuggle in for the long haul. Hamley’s has up to 50% off hundreds of toys and games, shop here. Sales until 26th November. Get ’em moving

Argos

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Activity Centre, Argos, was £38.99, now £34.99 (save 10%) Introduce your toddler to basketball, football and bowling all in one go - helping to develop motor skills, co-ordination and confidence. Plus, the hoop is adjustable to grow with your little one, and folds up for easy storage. Result. Find Argos’s huge Black Friday sales across the site here. There’s also savings on a massive selection of toys, found here, that will run up until Christmas Eve. Mini mechanic

Mothercare

Bosch Workbench with Sounds, Mothercare, was £70, now £35 This fab little work bench comes complete with accessories and tools - a perfect solo playtime, or just as easily shared with friends. Mothercare has up to 60% off all toys, found here, and hug Black Friday deals across the rest of the site here. Sales end 26th November. Scrumdiddlyumptious

Amazon

Roald Dahl’s Scrumdiddlyumptious Story Collection (Roald Dahl Box Set), Amazon, £20.88 (was £35) It doesn’t get much better than a Roald Dahl classic - this is something to treasure forever. From Charlie and The Chocolate Factory to The BFG and The Twits, there’s a story for everyone. Amazon’s Black Friday toy deals can be found here. There’s also savings across the site until midnight Sunday 25th November with new deals every day. Smart shopping

Hamleys

Maisie & Jack My Little Supermarket Set, Hamley’s, was £50, now £25 Set up shop in this amazing toy, complete with a whole range of items for sale. Adorable. Also on Hamley’s: until Monday 26th November to enjoy massive savings of up to 50% on hundreds of toys and games, including favourite brands What a scream!

The Entertainer

Play & Win What U Talkin Bout? Adults VS Kids, The Entertainer, £4 (was £20) This is the kids version of the game that’s guaranteed to have you rolling on the floor laughing. Join kids and adults with this version and get rofling. The Entertainer has up to 75% off deals across the site, including 50% off all games - found here. Making music

John Lewis

Wooden Mini Guitar Toy, John Lewis, £12 (20% off) This is the perfect gift for your little budding rock star, perfectly sized for little hands and made completely of solid wood. John Lewis is offering 20% off all John Lewis and Partners toys and all books here, as well as Black Friday deals across the rest of the site here. Arts and crafts

Hamleys

Hamley’s Arts & Crafts Super Set, Hamleys, was £24, now £12 Keep your young’uns occupied on the wintery days and eves, when it’s too cold to send them out to the park. Complete with paint and dough, this will unlease some serious creativity. Hamley’s has up to 50% off hundreds of toys and games, shop here. Sales until 26th November. Reach for the stars

John Lewis

Land and Sky Telescope, John Lewis, £24 (save 20%) Take advantage of the ever more present night sky with this snazzy telescope, and teach your little one about the constellations John Lewis is offering 20% off all John Lewis and Partners toys and all books here, as well as Black Friday deals across the rest of the site here.