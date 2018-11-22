What better way than to start planning your 2019 holiday than to get discounted rates in the black Friday sale? You might have no idea where you want to find the sun next year (although this might give you some inspiration), so use this time to find out where you can go for cheap, and see if it takes your fancy. Both airlines and travel companies are cashing in on the Black Friday deals this year, so get discounts on everything from flights to hotels and group tour trips.

tarasov_vl via Getty Images

Easyjet Book one of Easyjet’s 16 selected city breaks between 20-28 November for travel until 1 September 2019, and save up to £50 off the total cost of your trip. Book here. British Airways Book flights through BA between 22 November and 26 November and save money on 27 long haul destinations, such as two return tickets for £2,018 from Heathrow to Shanghai. Or get a ticket to one of the 30 destinations on sale across the UK and Europe from only £160. Book here. Norwegian Air In a bold move, we love that Norwegian Air had a discount of 15% on all long-haul flights and 30% of flights from the UK to anywhere in Europe. Not bad at all. The offer is valid from midnight on 22 November to 22.59 on 26 November. Book here. Air NZ From 23-26 November, there are 100 return flights from London to LA for just £175 – although once they’re gone, they’re gone. The flights go on sale at 10am on Friday and are expecting to sell out within minutes. Book here. Emirates The airline has a sale to a range of destinations around the world, with flights from London to Mauritius from £679 and London to Bangkok from £449. Head to its website to see the best deals. Book here. Thomas Cook The airline’s deals are running from 9am on 22 November to midnight on 28 November. It has more specific Black Friday deals: save £40 on return flights to Croatia in summer 2019; fly to Palma for just £99.99 return; or get £20 off return flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. Use the promotional code ;BLACKFLYDAYDEALS; when booking online. Book here.

tarasov_vl via Getty Images

STA Travel You can get up to 35% off Contiki and G Adventures tours at the travel agency, and up to 44% off Kiwi Experience bus passes. For those travelling through New Zealand, Australia, America, and Asia, enjoy 42% off the bus passes. The deals end 27 November. Book here. Barcelo Up until 25 November, you can get hotel offers through Barcelo in the Canary Islands, Andalusia, Balearic Islands, the Caribbean, with up to 55% off. Book here. Ibis, Novotel and Mercure Hotels The hotel group is offering three nights for the price of two when booking for three nights between now and 26 November, for stays from now until 28 February 2019. Book here. Expedia Get the Expedia App to get percentage off coupons for your bookings from 9am on 23 November. You’ll also get double Expedia Rewards points when you book on the app - win win. Book here. TUI Save £100 on short and mid-haul holidays with code BF100 (min spend £800, departures up until October 2019) and £150 on long-haul holidays with code BF150 (min spend £1,000). Book here.