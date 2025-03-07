I Try Celeb Chef Recipes For A Living ― These 6 Are Actually Worth Your Time

I love to cook, and I love celeb chefs (Mary Berry and Nigella Lawson are some of my faves ― I like Gordon Ramsay for a main course, but some of his desserts have left me a little unsatisfied).
So you can imagine how happy I am to try the telly legends’ recipes for you! That way, you can see how the recipes work in real life: last-minute substitutions, cramped kitchen, and all.
Here are the ones I’ve tried, loved, and recommend to my loved ones in real life:
Hugh Fearnley-hittingstall's perfectly fudgy brownies
Mary Berry AND Nigella Lawson's carrot cake tips
Nigella Lawson's scones
Mary Berry's Thai-inspired tomato soup
Nigella Lawson's Lasagne of love
Gordon Ramsay and Mary Berry's tips combine to make the perfect rocky road
