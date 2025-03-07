I Try Celeb Chef Recipes For A Living ― These 6 Are Actually Worth Your Time

Mary Berry AND Nigella Lawson's carrot cake tips

I took tips from multiple pros when making my (not to brag, but perfect) carrot cake recipe. Mary's advice, to use muscovado sugar, made it deeper and tastier. Both she and Nigella recommend adding ginger to the mix, which I swear by. And Nigella recommended a step I've stuck to since: there's no point running the cream cheese icing (which both chefs mix with butter for a firmer finish) through the cake. Just leave it on top.