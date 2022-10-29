Entertainment
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022... So Far

From the scarily surreal to the seriously spooky. 🎃. 👻 🧙
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Just when you thought the news cycle couldn’t get any scarier - it’s Halloween!

This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks.

While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional.

Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2022.

Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine

@jadethirlwall

Happy Halloween Huns 👻

♬ Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Gemma Collins

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen

Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts

Arian Grande and the Best In Show cast

Anne-Marie

John Phillips via Getty Images

Lizzo as Chrisean Rock

Megan Thee Stallion as a pumpkin head

Kylie Jenner as Wicked’s Elphaba

Mabel as Cruella de Vil

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge student

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan

Doja Cat as a bat

JoJo Siwa as Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy

Tyler West

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Tyler West poses during the KISS Haunted House Party at the OVO Arena Wembley on October 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
John Phillips via Getty Images
