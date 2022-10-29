The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022... So Far

Just when you thought the news cycle couldn’t get any scarier - it’s Halloween!
This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks.
While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional.
Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2022.
Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine
Gemma Collins
Advertisement
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen
Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts
Arian Grande and the Best In Show cast
Anne-Marie
Advertisement
Lizzo as Chrisean Rock
Megan Thee Stallion as a pumpkin head
Kylie Jenner as Wicked’s Elphaba
Mabel as Cruella de Vil
Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge student
Advertisement