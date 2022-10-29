The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022... So Far

Just when you thought the news cycle couldn’t get any scarier - it’s Halloween!

This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks.

While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional.

Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2022.

Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Joe Maher via Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen

Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts

Arian Grande and the Best In Show cast

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie John Phillips via Getty Images

Lizzo as Chrisean Rock

Megan Thee Stallion as a pumpkin head

Kylie Jenner as Wicked’s Elphaba

Mabel as Cruella de Vil

Mabel Joe Maher via Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge student

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan

Doja Cat as a bat

JoJo Siwa as Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy

Tyler West