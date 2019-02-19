Louise/HuffPost UK

The weather is being weird again. It’s that funny transitional period, where it’s getting too warm for the big coat but not warm enough to go bare-legged and give up the tights. On top of that, fashion weeks are reminding us that autumn/winter 2019 is really only months away, which is pretty depressing. Working out what to wear can be laborious. If you’re bored of black tights, fix your wardrobe fatigue with a pair of colourful ones to quite literally brighten up your look (and legs). An easy, affordable way of updating your outfits, we’ve picked our favourite styles and shades to keep your legs warm while still looking stylish.

2-pack fine-knit tights, H&M, £12.99 Avoid looking like a human traffic cone with this earth-toned pair with either burgundy or camel to choose from. Layer under a midi dress when it’s chilly and when the weather warms up you can switch them out for bare legs. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy them here

Waffle Heavyweight Opaque Tights, M&S, £8 Not sold on brightly-coloured tights? Not a problem, go for navy. It’s an easy colour to wear and matches with everything. It’s the best black tight alternative, especially if your office doesn’t allow for anything too zany. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy them here

Next

Cable Tights, Next, £8 Play with texture and have fun trying cable knit, sheer, glossy or opaque tights. We love these because there’s no fear of a biting wind catching your ankles or knees. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy them here.

White Stuff

Patty Plain Tights In Galaxy Purple, White Stuff, £12.50 Introduce colour into your outfit with this purple pair. We’ll we wearing these under a leather A-line skirt and black polo neck, accessorised with gold huggie earrings, naturally. Available in sizes S to L. Buy them here.

Snag

80 Denier Mustard Tight, Snag, £6.99 Go bold or go home with this traffic stopping pair. If you like to make a statement, wear with a matching mustard dress like the model, otherwise keep everything else to a minimum to make sure all eyes are on those pins. Snag is also great for plus size, as our reviewer found. Available in sizes 4 to 28. Buy them here.

Calzedonia

50 Denier Soft Touch Microfibre Opaque Tights, Calzedonia, £7 Unlike our model friend, we would not recommend wearing these with no clothes. We’ll be pairing these with a denim pinafore over a crisp white shirt. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy them here.

We Are Thought

Elgin Thought Bamboo Tights, We Are Thought, £6.95 Add an icy hue to your wardrobe with this blue pair, made from bamboo yarn. Soft and breathable, they also fit generously, so when you’ve overdone it on the takeaway, you won’t be busting out of the seams. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy it here

Falke

Pure Matt 50 Denier Tights, Falke, £19 Go pink for an unexpected yet still flattering shade. Not one that’s seen often, it’s a fun alternative to nude tights. Matching bra not included. Available in sizes S to M. Buy them here