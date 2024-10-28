The Best 'Disposable' Camera Isn't Disposable At All ― This Cult Reusable One Has Customers Obsessed

CATCH

There’s something about the slightly grainy, oversaturated look of disposable camera pics that I just can’t get enough of.

I’m not alone, it seems ― Gen Z, among others, are nostalgic for the shoot-and-point cameras of holidays gone by.

But single-use disposable cameras are in a sort of battle between their aesthetic appeal and their environmental cost. At least, the ones that aren’t CATCH cameras are.

Things have changed since your childhood summers. CATCH cameras, which have earned a 4.89-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews, are completely reusable ― and are currently 25% off.

They work in much the same way other disposable cameras do; you place a roll of film into the corresponding chamber, spin its winder, and press the “shoot” button. There’s a flash button too if needed.

The refreshingly screen-free method doesn’t require you to throw it away after use, though ― it can keep using surprisingly gorgeous film roll after film roll.

A bit like weekly TV episodes, reviewers love that they have to wait to see their pictures after they’ve returned from their holidays or cleaned up the debris from their birthday bash.

It’s a nice change of pace from our instant-fix, dopamine-driven online life, they say; and honestly, the shots are a lot more vibe-y than those you can snap on a phone.

CATCH give you a pre-paid shipping label to send your undeveloped film to as well.

Once they’ve received it, they can develop it and digitally send you the results in 72 hours, which you can print. You can choose to get them developed in a pharmacy or specialised photo lab on your high street too.

Each CATCH camera comes with a wrist strap, as many rolls of film as you choose to add to cart, and (thankfully) an AA battery.

At the moment, your discount gets higher the more rolls of film you order.

CATCH warns us that their stock is limited, advising us to stock up now if we’re looking to guarantee it for Christmas.