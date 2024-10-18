This Eco-Friendly Smart Heater Can Slash Your Heating Bill ― And Doesn't Need Expert Installation

boldr

As we head into winter, I for one have been getting pretty stressed out by my electricity bill.

But if I’m being completely honest, all the other alternatives ― like wearing extra blankets, wrapping up in a dressing gown, and using a hot water bottle ― just don’t do the job as well as radiators.

Enter: Boldr’s cost-effective Kelivn heater, a solution I didn’t even know was open to me.

Equipped with a wireless smart thermostat, the app-enabled electric heater uses a sustainable kind of energy that’s up to 30% cheaper than the convection methods we’re used to.

Aside from that, its sleek black or white panel design is pretty breathtaking.

It works by using sustainable infrared technology to keep your home warm.

That’s got an advantage over convection heating, which has to heat the air surrounding it before it can start to make your living room truly toasty.

Infrared heating, on the other hand, directly radiates heat to help warm up your surroundings ― which is why it can be just below a third cheaper than regular electric radiators.

Of course, its (kind of chic?) app-enabled wireless thermostat can keep your temperatures in a lower range at the press of a button and offers a range of energy-saving features.

If you’ve ever assembled your own bedside cabinet, you’ll find installing this sleek heater almost insultingly easy too.

It should take about five minutes; all the screws and instructions are included in the box (no wonder customers rave about how simple it is to install).

Speaking of the reviews, they quelled one of my biggest fears with app-enabled products: yes, the app is intuitive, they say, and no, it won’t take all day to connect to your heater.

All the Kelvin models have an IP44 rating, which means they’re safe to use in bathrooms, kitchens, and other splash-heavy spots in your home.

Oh, and they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too, meaning you can turn Kelvins on and off, adjust their temperature, switch on some preset modes, and more with just your voice.

So, in short, it’s a money-saving, sleek, app-enabled heater that’ll take about five minutes to install.

It’s got a completely wireless thermostat and can be controlled with just your voice; it fits as well into your bathroom as it does your dining room.