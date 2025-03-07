I'm A GI Surgeon – Eating This Fruit Can Give You 'Prize-Worthy' Poops

Alexandra Andersson via Unsplash A fruit bowl with banana, papaya, coconut, and dragonfruit

Love pooping well but hate prunes? You’re in luck ― experts think kiwi fruit can do just, or almost, as good of a job at getting things moving again.

In fact the NHS says that any fruit containing sorbitol (including strawberries, apples, grapes, and apricots) can “make your poo softer and easier to pass”.

That’s pretty good information to keep at hand, seeing as one in seven of us is experiencing constipation at any given time.

But in a recent Instagram Reel, gastrointestinal (GI) surgeon, author, and lecturer Dr Karan Rajan shared his favourite fruit for “prize-winning” stools.

What’s the best fruit to relieve constipation?

“If you’re looking for a superfood, dragonfruit would come pretty close,” the surgeon said.

The fruits are brimming with fermentable fibres, which “function as powerful prebiotics” ― meaning they feed the all-important “good” bacteria in your gut.

Dr Rajan linked to a 2023 study which found that as little as 4g a day of dragonfruit helps to support a healthy immune system and lowered levels of “bad” bacteria like ” E. coli ― 8g a day led to the growth of more “good” bacteria.

Fermantable fibre is quietly also key to good cholesterol levels and healthy blood sugar levels.

“But you also get non-fermentable fibres” in the fruit to get you “prize-worthy poops,” the doctor continued.

These add “bulk” to your stool, making them softer and easier to pass.

Even the fruit’s purple colour belies a bowel-based health benefit, Dr Rajan adds.

It’s a sign the fruit is high in polyphenols (which are part of the reason experts think extra-virgin olive oil is healthier than other oils) ― these may decrease gut inflammation and further help the growth of “good” gut bacteria.

What else can I do to, er, keep things moving?

As Dr Rajan says, dragonfruit by itself is “not a panacea.”

Drinking enough water, exercising, eating enough fibre throughout the day, and even sticking to a toilet routine can all help, the NHS says.

But per the GI surgeon, dragon fruit shows us how important it is to get fibre from a wide range of different fruits and veg ― not just by sticking to our four or five faves a week.