5 Failsafe Gifts For Men Who Have Everything

If you're struggling to find a present for the guy in your life, we've got you.
Floyd / London Sock Co. / CATCH

So many “guy presents” don’t feel right for the men in my life. They’re either too jokey and pub-based, or too serious and pricey, and I struggle to find middle-ground gifts they don’t own already.

Still, my years as a shopping writer have led me to some pretty foolproof brands that fill that gap.

Take CATCH cameras, the 'disposable' throwback that's actually 100% reusable, for example.
CATCH camera

Keep them in the moment during the holidays with this retro-style disposable camera that uses modern tech to ensure it's not disposable. The film rolls are as gorgeous to look at as they are satisfying to use, and they can get the developed film sent straight to their email too.

London Sock Co
Hear me out — socks DO make good gifts, and the London Sock Co. produces some of the best.

I know, I know, I said this was a gift guide for men who have everything; but if you ask me, socks are the perfect pressie for someone in that position. After all, "everyday stuff but better" is the perfect useful-but-pretty compromise, and London Sock Co's gorgeous gift boxes will give the feel of luxury under the righteous guise of practicality.

This monogrammed iPhone 16 case from RYAN London is made from leather and metal, and can be customised with their initials.
RYAN London

If the man in your life truly has everything he needs already, I always recommend finding ways to personalise the beloved objects they already own. Enter: this customisable leather phone case, which has luxe metal button covers, a magnetic attachment to the charging port, and a handsome leather outer layer which will develop a stunning patina over time.

It's all "I don't need fancy gifts" and "I have no space" until this next-level Floyd trunk comes along.
Floyd

Frequent fliers might not get much use out of most bulky presents, and if they're constantly on the go, chances are they don't have room for it anyway. So why not make their gifting issue the solution with some ingeniously designed Floyd baggage, like this trunk that boats tonnes of storage, magnetic straps, silent wheels, and an aluminium frame?

If they could write a thesis about watches, Dan Henry's meticulously-designed vintage offerings are ideal.
Dan Henry

History buffs will be able to wear their passion on their wrist with Dan Henry's range; the founder himself is obsessed with picking up on minute details from vintage watches and incorporating them into his designs. For instance, the brand's 1972 Marverick watch has a F-14 Tomcat Fighter Jet engraved on the back as a "tribute to the golden aviation era in the 1970s"; their Gran Turismo watch is "built with the design and 38mm size of vintage driving watches."

