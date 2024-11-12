5 Failsafe Gifts For Men Who Have Everything

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
So many “guy presents” don’t feel right for the men in my life. They’re either too jokey and pub-based, or too serious and pricey, and I struggle to find middle-ground gifts they don’t own already.
Still, my years as a shopping writer have led me to some pretty foolproof brands that fill that gap.
Take CATCH cameras, the 'disposable' throwback that's actually 100% reusable, for example.
Hear me out — socks DO make good gifts, and the London Sock Co. produces some of the best.
This monogrammed iPhone 16 case from RYAN London is made from leather and metal, and can be customised with their initials.
It's all "I don't need fancy gifts" and "I have no space" until this next-level Floyd trunk comes along.
If they could write a thesis about watches, Dan Henry's meticulously-designed vintage offerings are ideal.