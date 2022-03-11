Life

Detangling Hair Is A Hassle. Here Are 15 Products We Swear By For Our Knots

Got hair that’s prone to tangles? We feel your pain, but here are the products that'll take it away.

The best detangling products and tools for beating knots
Whatever your hair type, if you’ve got hair that tangles or mattes you’ll know that your day-to-day conditioner can only get you so far.

If you have hair that’s prone to knotting, opting for a specific detangling product is a must. (FYI, I speak from experience here, and the right products can make one hell of a difference.)

What you want to look out for are products and tools that avoid damaging or breaking your hair, while also nourishing and smoothing strands. Whether you have fine to medium hair or thicker and curlier or coily hair, finding the right detangling approach is the cure for preventing and managing tangles and mattes.

To free yourself of pain and knots, test out these detangling products and tools for every hair type that actually work.

1
Amazon
This leave-in coconut-based formula
For detangling, this coconut-oil based formula is a real winner. For deeply moisturising hair and adding shine, while detangling and smoothing frizz, this does the business. Plus, it smells absolutely divine (the perfect combo of beach days and tropical cocktails).
Get a 2-pack of Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Leave-In Conditioner for £11.97 (was £15.49) from Amazon
2
Amazon
This 'magic' detangling brush
Say goodbye to the pain that often comes with detangling thanks to this innovative brush design. Suitable for use on all hair types, including natural Black hair, this brush can be used to effortlessly remove tangles from wet or dry hair without pulling or pain.
Get the Bestool Detangling Brush for Black Natural Hair for £8.99 from Amazon
3
Boots
This hairdresser approved detangler
For a natural approach to hair detangling, argan oil should be your go-to. Coat hair in the oil and use a wide toothed comb to gently tease tangles, mattes and knots out, starting at the ends of the hair and working upwards towards the scalp.
Get The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil for £
4
Look Fantastic
This vegan and cruelty-free formula for thicker and curlier hair
For thick or curly hair, this detangling spray is a real winner. With a creamy texture, a spritz of this spray coats hair, making it easier (and less painful) to brush out tangles. The shea butter base also helps to nourish and condition hair, while minimising frizz for easier styling.
Get Tangle Teezer Everyday Detangling Spray for Thick-Curly Hair for £6.39 (was £7.99) from Look Fantastic
5
Amazon
This wide toothed comb
For dealing with an area of knotted, matted or tangled hair, a wide toothed comb can be a life-saver. For best results, start at the ends of the hair, detangling from the tip to the root.
Get The Ghd Detangling Comb for £8.95 from Amazon
6
Boots
This detangling spray for fine to medium hair
For fine to medium hair, tangling, frizz and breakage are common issues – as someone with this hair type I can vouch for that. PETA-certified, this detangling spray can be sprayed onto hair to smooth and soften, reducing hair static and likeness to tangle.
Get Tangle Teezer Everyday Detangling Spray for Fine/Medium Hair for £7.99 from Boots
7
Amazon
This classic detangling brush
The original Tangle Teezer is a firm favourite for tangle-prone hair, thanks to its dual action memory flex that works to target knots and mattes quickly but gently. The ergonomic palm-friendly design fits snuggly in the palm of your hand and is ideal for use on both wet and dry hair.
Get Tangle Teezer's Original Detangling Hairbrush for £10.40 (was £12) from Amazon
8
Amazon
This eco-friendly detanger
For detangling, while also protecting against breakage and restoring a healthy moisture balance, this detangler is the one. Eco-friendly and with a sulfate, paraben and mineral oil free formula, this smart solution can be used on both wet and dry hair. Excellent!
Get Aunt Jackies Knot On My Watch Instant Detangling Therapy for £7.42 from Amazon
9
Amazon
This in-shower detangling brush
Designed to move with hair, this unique brush makes detangling hair – particularly fine hair that’s prone to matting – far easier (and a whole lot less painful). The IntelliFlex bristles are designed to not only make getting rid of knots easier, but also to help prevent split, broken and damaged hair.
Get Wet Brush Shower Detangler Brush for £6.64 (was £9.99) from Amazon
10
Amazon
This detangler for wavy, curly and coily hair
Formulated with curly, coily and wavy hair in mind, this shea butter rich detangler leaves hair soft, smooth and hydrated. For best results, spritz on to damp hair, splitting the hair into sections, and comb through using a wide toothed comb.
Get Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Coil Calm Detangler for £6.75 from Amazonn
11
Boots
This leave-in conditioner designed with curls and coils in mind
For hair that’s frizz-prone, this super hydrating formula is a real winner. Made from wheat amino acids which protect frizz and boost hair strength, this sulfate, paraben, and mineral oil free cream is a real game-changer when it comes to beating tangles. For best results, gently apply to hair and work through using a wide toothed com.
Get Twisted Sista Intensive Leave In Conditioner for £5.89 from Boots
12
Amazon
This detangler for curly hair
Designed with curls in mind, this detangling hairbrush promises to work well for anyone with even the curliest, coily hair, with the firmer teeth working to be tough on tangles without damaging curls, and the shorter teeth reducing frizz and maintaining curl definition. For best results, use on wet hair.
Get Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Hairbrush for 3C To 4C Hair for £10.40 (was £12) from Amazon
13
Amazon
This innovative hair 'milk'
Formulated with hemp seeds to help smooth and hydrate hair, this spray-on elixir instantly conditions hair, while also adding volume. It also works wonders for keeping your hair tangle-free.
Get Davines Ol/All In One Milk for £23.65 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This repairing hair treatment
For detangling (as well as defrizzing and preventing hair damage) Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment can help to restore shine and a healthy texture to hair, reducing the chances of tangling. For best results, comb through, allow it to sit for 10 minutes, and then wash the product out of your hair, leaving it soft, smooth and shiny.
Get Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment for £18 (was £32) from Amazon
15
Amazon
This mini detangling brush
For popping in your work bag, your child’s school bag, or taking on holiday with you, this compact Tangle Teezer is perfect. Featuring patented two-tier teeth technology, this mini brush is designed to make removing tangles easier, while also protecting hair from damaged, splits, and breakage.
Get Tangle Teezer's Wet Detangler Mini for £8 (was £9) from Amazon
