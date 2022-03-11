Mixed Retailers The best detangling products and tools for beating knots

Whatever your hair type, if you’ve got hair that tangles or mattes you’ll know that your day-to-day conditioner can only get you so far.

If you have hair that’s prone to knotting, opting for a specific detangling product is a must. (FYI, I speak from experience here, and the right products can make one hell of a difference.)

What you want to look out for are products and tools that avoid damaging or breaking your hair, while also nourishing and smoothing strands. Whether you have fine to medium hair or thicker and curlier or coily hair, finding the right detangling approach is the cure for preventing and managing tangles and mattes.

