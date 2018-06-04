Best Jobs in the World: The Woman Who Designs Toys For A Living

Annette Field, 36, is an inventor at Fuse UK , which creates toys like Monster High and Polly Pocket, then sold by major brands. Sounds brilliant – but how do you become a toy inventor? We spoke to Field about what it takes, the trials and tribulations of the job (rejection is a regular issue and apparently you don’t just get to play with toys all day) and – importantly – how much toy inventors get paid. Could it be your next career move?

What does your job involve?

I invent toys that are sold and licensed to major toy manufacturers. I’m probably most proud of a Monster High invention that made it to market recently: Party Hair Draculaura. It was a new system of hair play for fashion dolls, creating lots of unique and fun styles, as well as being easy to do. It was great working with Mattel on this project.

How long have you been doing the job and how did you get into this field?

I’ve been in the toy industry for nearly 13 years, both designing and inventing toys. I studied Industrial Design at Brunel University, which gave me a great background into different areas of design and set me up well to work in toy design.

What was the application process like?

I initially submitted my portfolio and had an interview where I was given a brief for a trial project. I then came back to present my work and was later offered the job! As with most design jobs, you have to tailor your portfolio to each specific job and show your interests and passions through it, so it takes time to get it right.

What’s the best part of your job?

The freedom to come up with bizarre and wonderful concepts! The challenge is to prove they work by building prototypes. Despite what most people think, it’s not playing with toys all day.

I love the variety of my job day to day: one minute I could be sketching or model-making, the next filming and editing a product video. We work with amazing design teams from all the leading toy manufacturers, which is so fun and inspiring.