These 9 Kids' Notes Brilliantly Sum Up Our Lives Right Now

Parents at home with their kids have had it hard – 24/7 parenting, you could call it. Juggling work, homeschooling, an endless production line of food from the kitchen, and responding to your child’s every demand is no mean feat.

The claustrophobia is for real.

Today I stood very very still with my eyes closed behind a door while the 4 yr olds looked all over the house for me. Those 5 mins were very very nice. — Dr. Pragya Agarwal is working on her book (@DrPragyaAgarwal) February 17, 2021

But it’s made that bit easier when your kid, adorably, writes a little note and passes it to you during a particularly hectic day.

Case in point: Marcus Ryder’s son below decided to cheer his dad up after seeing him on so many Zoom meetings. Aren’t they brilliant, sometimes?

My 4 year-old son wrote the cutest note to "make you happy during your work meeting" but it disturbed me for a few reasons:

1. He refers to me as "uncle Marcus"?!🤔

2. Seeing me on so many Zoom meetings he feels I need cheering up!😥

3. Did he misspell "work" on purpose? 🤣😂😭 pic.twitter.com/GK06ilno7N — Marcus Ryder MBE (@marcusryder) February 17, 2021

We loved Marcus’ son’s note so much, we decided to go on the hunt for the best children’s notes that parents have shared during this pandemic.

Whether they’re making you feel better – or reminding you they need snacks – your kids will always make you laugh. Here are our favourites.

‘I’m writing a complaint on how awful your teaching skills are’

Nothing like brutal honesty.

My husband is attempting the homeschooling today. My daughter wrote him a fake note. There is anarchy here. I’m trying to work but they just keep coming to ask me questions 🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/vqXcRp7xeK — MrsSmanwar (@MrsSmanwar) April 2, 2020

‘I know your trying to make are lifes better but...’

Our hearts.

My daughter wrote me this note towards the beginning of Coviddistancelearningworkfromhometryingtoholditalltogether. ❤ pic.twitter.com/wOulEL4ZkT — Adrienne McNally (@Kendilover1) February 12, 2021

‘It will be okay’

We all need this reminder every now and then.

My son wrote me this note today. I think he is also a fan of long-distance comforting. pic.twitter.com/R7kVB0ugVQ — Amelia Bowler (@BehaviourAmelia) April 1, 2020

‘Best mum ever’

And this.

Switched to my notebook to jot down some ideas and saw a note my oldest wrote me. I have the best kids. 😭😭😭 legit feel like a mom who is falling half the time, but look. They love me. ❤ pic.twitter.com/TRojfeqecT — Untitled by Gloria (@untitled_by) February 15, 2021

‘We have extra masks if you need one’

Kids checking on neighbours = doubly cute.

My daughter Betsy wrote and delivered handwritten notes to our neighbors this week. She knows how important it is that we (safely) check in on our friends, family, and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/XweHVrNZ3w — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 17, 2020

‘Where would we be without you!’

We’re feeling the love.

My daughter wrote a thank you note for the postie and I’ve never been so proud. ✉️📬 pic.twitter.com/R9LJyQevgG — Warwick Long (@Warwick_Long) April 9, 2020

‘Your the bestise thing that ever happin to me’

No, you’re crying.

My son wrote this note for me while staying overnight at his Grandpa's...boy could bring a tear to a glass eye😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/t4OYQR45Cz — Kris MacPherson (@KrisMacpherson) November 16, 2020

‘But head!’

There’s always one.