Lunch boxes to get you motivated to meal-prep

It’s time to be honest with ourselves; those plastic containers we used for work lunches pre-pandemic are gathering dust at the back of the cupboard.

Since we’ve been back in the office, we’ve got into bad habits. What started as catch-ups with colleagues at the lunch spots we’d missed has turned into “just picking something up” every day we’re come in. And our bank accounts are really not happy about it.

If – like us – you need to feel inspired if you’re gonna to summon that meal prep mojo, that stained old tupperware isn’t going to cut it. So we’ve rounded up some receptacles sure to put a bit more pep in your packed lunch step.