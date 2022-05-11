Life

16 Great DIY Lunch Boxes To Help You Kick Your Daily Pret Habit

Invest in the right packed lunch box and you'll save loads on eating out every lunchtime.

It’s time to be honest with ourselves; those plastic containers we used for work lunches pre-pandemic are gathering dust at the back of the cupboard.

Since we’ve been back in the office, we’ve got into bad habits. What started as catch-ups with colleagues at the lunch spots we’d missed has turned into “just picking something up” every day we’re come in. And our bank accounts are really not happy about it.

If – like us – you need to feel inspired if you’re gonna to summon that meal prep mojo, that stained old tupperware isn’t going to cut it. So we’ve rounded up some receptacles sure to put a bit more pep in your packed lunch step.

1
John Lewis & Partners
This round container that doubles as a dining bowl
Suitable for transporting, microwaving and eating from, this round glass bowl has a leak-proof lid and a stylish design. Plus, the base container protects the glass bowl, and ensures you can hold it comfortably while you eat after microwaving.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £27.95
2
Amazon
An insulated flask that’ll keep soups steaming hot
This vacuum flask keeps liquids warm for up to nine hours. Perfect for soups and broths, it has a wide mouth for easy sipping and comes with a full-size folding spoon. We love this duck egg blue colour, but it also comes in a range of metallic shades.
Get it from Amazon for £22.04
3
Etsy
This eco take on a retro brown paper lunch bag
A reusable and robust version of those classic brown paper lunch bags, this one is made from 100% cotton, but coated in natural wax for protection against liquids. We're obsessed.
Get it from Etsy for £14.99
4
Amazon
This plastic container specifically designed for salads
Sistema has a great range of lunch boxes, but this one is ideal if you swear by a good salad. To keep everything fresh, pop your greens in the base, veggies in the tray compartments, and dressing in the pot. Then combine it all when you’re ready to eat.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
5
Made
This box with a bamboo lid that doubles as a serving board
This box is made from stainless steel, and comes with a silicone strap for extra security. But our favourite thing is that the bamboo lid can also be used for assembling ingredients, and serving up your food.
Get it from Made for £32
6
Wilko
A basic black bag that’ll fit food for the whole day
Praised by reviewers for its surprisingly large capacity and how easy it is to clean, this simple yet spacious bag does the trick. For safe storing and transporting, it’s got a zipped lid, and a handy carry strap.
Get it from Wilko for £4.25
7
Amazon
This bento box for making a balanced Japanese lunch
This bento box is perfect for storing and transporting delicious poke bowls. It comes with two stackable containers and a band to hold them together, a divider for separating different meal components, and stainless steel cutlery.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
8
Wayfair
A robust glass box that’s got a completely leak proof lid
This space-saving box is 100% airtight and can even be stored sideways in your bag once locked – there won’t be any spills. It also comes with stainless steel cutlery and is also microwave-safe.
Get it from Wayfair for £18.71
9
Amazon
This dotty lunch bag with an insulated interior
A luxe way to transport your lunch, this Kate Spade tote has a coated linen cloth exterior, finished with statement gold bow pull zippers, strong stitching and pull tag. Not just nice to look at, it’s also got an insulated interior.
10
Amazon
A packed lunch box that’s perfect for picky bits
For those who love a mezze or a mix of deli-style delights, this bento box fits the bill. It’s got four large compartments, one more for sauce, and comes with a fork and spoon. It’s also microwave safe for up to five minutes!
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
11
Amazon
This flask that’ll keep last night’s leftovers warm
If you’re a fan of doubling up your dinner portions so you have leftovers for lunch, this insulated flask is what you need. It’ll keep your food warm for up to ten hours, has a lid that doubles as a bowl, and even comes with a folding spoon.
Get it from Amazon for £15.59
12
Dunelm
These small and stylish boxes for storing snacks
It’s easy to keep your mid-morning fruit, lunchtime sandwich and afternoon snack separate in this three-box set. There are other designs available, but we love this classy monochrome print.
Get them from Dunelm for £4
13
Amazon
A sleek stainless steel box with a removable divider
With its simple sleek design, this box is your trusty option. It comes in three different capacities, with a moveable divider, built-in silicone seal and lever clips to prevent leaks and spillages.
Get it from Amazon for £19.95
14
Argos
An insulated bag that’ll keep your food fresh
This simple but effective bag will fit your sandwich, snacks, and a bottle of water. Plus, it's got loads of capacity, a sturdy clip fastening, and a handle for easy carrying.
Get it from Argos for £6
15
Oliver Bonas
A large capacity container that’s also collapsible
Don’t want an empty lunchbox sitting around? Made from smooth silicone that’s a dream to clean, this space-saving lunch box conveniently collapses into a leak-proof disc when you’re finished with your food.
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £23.50
16
Amazon
This stylish lunch bag that also has a bottle holder
With its chic grey fabric and faux leather detailing, this lunch bag is cute as well as practical. Ideal for those on the move, it’s got a shoulder strap for easy carrying, a fully insulated and leak-proof interior, and an adjustable bottle holder.
Get it from Amazon for £17.87
