14 Luxury Products With Big Discounts On Amazon Prime Day

We've found the best savings on designer perfumes, creams, candles and haircare.
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, 220g
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, 220g

Amazon Prime Day is total treat yourself territory – and your favourite luxury brands are in the action.

From celeb-favoured beauty brands to your old bath time favourites, there’s a gorgeous range of deals on skincare, haircare, self-care and designer perfumes.

And if you’ve made saving elsewhere – on boring house essentials or kit for your kids, say – then now is the time to spend the difference on someone special: yourself! We’ve rounded up the best deals still available and as you’ll see from these excellent discounts, you won’t even have to splash that much cash.

1
Three's the magic number, especially with 34% off this trio
Amazon
Neal's Yard Remedies Nurturing Hand Cream Collection, now £11.30 (was £20)
2
This bumper grooming kit has a beard-stroking 30% off
Amazon
Bumper Beard Grooming Kit for Men, now £13.91 (was £19.91)
3
Wax on and wax off with this men's hair shaper, discounted 34%
Amazon
Fudge Professional Hair Shaper, Hair Wax, Hair Styling Paste for Men, 75 g, now £10.30 (was £15.50)
4
Your roots will thank you for this cover up, which has 38% off
Amazon
Color Wow Root Cover Up, now £17.54 (was £28.50)
5
Gets 25% off this cult hairbrand beloved of the Kardashians
Amazon
Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Performance Enhancing Spray, now £18.71 (was £24.95)
6
You've nabbed the sleep spray, now get 30% off the candle, too
Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle, now £18.20 (was £26)
7
Nail it with one of OPI's gift sets
Amazon
OPI Hollywood Collection Nail Polish, Four Pack Mini-Giftset 15ml, now £11.50 (was £16.70)
8
This Neal's Yard classic has 40% off, one of many deals on their range
Amazon
Neal's Yard Remedies Organic Aromatic Foaming Bath 200ml, now £9.25 (was £15.50)
9
Men can get in on the action too, with 53% off being a total boss
Amazon
BOSS In Motion Eau de Toilette 90ml, now £25.25 (was £54)
10
The best perfume deal of the day – a whopping 70% off
Amazon
Eternity Moment For Women Eau de Parfum, now £21.59, was £73
11
Our skin loves This Works, and we love 38% discounts
Amazon
This Works Perfect Legs, 100% Natural Scrub, now £15.60 (was £24)
12
Stay philosophical with a respectable 18% off this eye saver
Amazon
Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Eye Cream, now £24.19 (was £29.50)
13
Elemis has deals galore, we like 35% off its famous marine cream
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, now £55.25 (was £85)
14
There are great deals on gifts, like 33% off this eight-piece goody bag
Amazon
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Giftset, now £18.84 (was £28)
