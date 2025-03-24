9 Of The Best Mary Berry Recipes To Try On Her 90th Birthday

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Crumble on the left: carrrot cake in the middle: lemon curd on the right

How wrong is it that Mary Berry’s 90th birthday isn’t a bank holiday?

The ex-Great British Bake-Off judge, who hit the milestone today (24 March) has some pretty on-brand plans for the event.

“There will be cake,” she told Vogue, “and champagne!”.

By rights, we think we should be celebrating with her – even Prince William has wished her a happy birthday.

But seeing as the powers that be apparently have no sense of justice, we’ll have to settle with recreating one of her genius recipes instead.