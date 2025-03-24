9 Of The Best Mary Berry Recipes To Try On Her 90th Birthday

How wrong is it that Mary Berry’s 90th birthday isn’t a bank holiday?
The ex-Great British Bake-Off judge, who hit the milestone today (24 March) has some pretty on-brand plans for the event.
“There will be cake,” she told Vogue, “and champagne!”.
By rights, we think we should be celebrating with her – even Prince William has wished her a happy birthday.
But seeing as the powers that be apparently have no sense of justice, we’ll have to settle with recreating one of her genius recipes instead.
Here are nine that we’ve tried, tested, and loved; if you get to making any today, make sure you raise a glass to the legend.
Her no-fuss (read: ideal) crumble
Her prefect, almost-too-tall Yorkies
Her addictive bolegnese
Her Thai-inspired tomato soup
Mary's 15-minute lemon curd
Mary's secret to the best scones
Mary's oh-so-creamy quiche lorraine
Her galette des rois
Mary Berry AND Nigella Lawson's carrot cake tips
