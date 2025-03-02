11 Moments You Might Have Missed From 2025's Brit Awards

Jade Thirlwall, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter AP

Tonight’s Brit Awards were jam-packed with memorable moments (with celebs like Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter in attendance, are we really surprised?).

So, we thought we’d round up some of this year’s most unmissable scenes, styles, and (yep) swears.

1) Yup ― Charli XCX really did sweep up an awful lot of the awards she was nominated for

Charli XCX Brit Aawrds via Associated Press

Charli XCX was head of the pack for Brit Award nominations this year.

We reckon her hamstrings will be hurting her tomorrow ― she went up and down the stage steps four times and received five awards (Best Songwriter, which she knew she’d won in advance, was simply tacked onto another trophy presentation.)

2) Sabrina Carpenter’s fun British version of Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

The singer, who won the Global Success Award this year, managed to make a fun Espresso/Rule Britannia medley sound good. She danced in front of a line-up of fake Beefeaters, too.

In her acceptance speech, Sabrina said: “The first time I ever came to the UK was 10 years ago with my mum, and nobody knew who I was.”

“In a very primarily tea-drinking culture, you streamed the shit out of Espresso,” she added jokily, before signing off: “Cheerio!”.

3) JADE shouted out Little Mix during her Best Pop Act acceptance speech...

Jade via Associated Press

In her first Brit Awards appearance as a solo artist, JADE gave an unexpected shout-out to “my Little Mix sisters.”

“I love you so much, I wouldn’t have this award without them, they changed my life,” she added.

4) ...Then, she hinted the group might get back together

Jade accepts the best pop act award during the Brit Awards 2025 via Associated Press

Host Jack Whitehall asked JADE to explain what the “hiatus” Little Mix was on really meant.

The singer explained that she and the group broke apart in “more of a Five way” (the band Five split for decades before reuniting for a UK tour).

When asked if a similar reunion might be on the cards for Little Mix, JADE said: “Absolutely.”

5) Liam Payne’s touching tribute

Host Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne during the Brit Awards 2025 via Associated Press

Host Jack Whitehall said the show, which Liam, who died tragically last year, often attended, would “celebrate his legacy.”

They did this by showing a touching montage of Liam’s life through video and pictures while the One Direction song Little Things played.

6) Danny Dyer got bleeped (like, a lot)

Danny Dyer via Associated Press

The Eastenders star got bleeped multiple times in the show ― once when introducing Chapell Roan’s acceptance video (the star could not be there in person), and once while talking to Jack Whitehall.

The Mirror reports that Danny said “She couldn’t be f***d to be here” of Chappell.

They also allege that he said the world was “run by b*stards,” and that Prime Minister Kier Stamer was “B*stard of the year.” Danny has not confirmed this.

7) A lot of award winners addressed the government with their speeches...

Myles Smith via Associated Press

After getting the Rising Star Award, Myles Smith praised “government-backed” schemes for taking him from a child raised by a single mother to a graduate from a Russell Group university and a Brit Award winner.

He also told the government not to treat music as “an afterthought,” saying, “We can’t just celebrate success, we have to protect the foundations that make it.”

Accepting their Best Group award, the Ezra Collective said: “This moment right here is because of the great youth clubs and the great teachers and the great schools.”

Chappell Roan praised her LGBT fans and dedicated her award to, among others, trans people and sex workers.

8) ...While others addressed the music industry.

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

Best New Artist winners The Last Dinner Party said that if venues like the O2, where the Brit Awards are hosted, “contributed even a tiny bit” to smaller venues, “we wouldn’t be losing them” at “this alarming rate.”

Stormzy said that while he was grateful for his win, he added that “I don’t entirely think this award should be fan-voted... I think it doesn’t let people have their moment.”

Charli XCX said: “I’ve always felt like an outsider in the industry, particularly the British music industry,” adding, “we’ve always been doing our thing... this time round culture caught up with us.”

Chappell Roan said: “Artists deserve to write bad songs and... flop”, and not feel “pressured” into immediate success by the industry.

Myles Smith said: “to the industry ― are we building careers or are we just chasing moments?”, adding: “Moments fade but careers last forever.”

9) Sabrina’s gorgeous pink red carpet dress

Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

I gasped.

10) And Teddy Swims’ teddy-adorned jacket

Teddy Swims poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

You can catch more of the unmissable red carpet looks here.

11) JADE’s handy plus-one (and gorgeous gown)

JADE brings out a guest at the 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/8JBbC6LUWS — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2025

Credit: ITV

We’re not sure why this happened, but if her only reason was “hey, it’s the Brits!”, we’re satisfied.