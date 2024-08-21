The Wildest Moments From The DNC's Completely Off-The-Hook Roll Call Celebration

Lil Jon, DJ Cassidy Getty/AP

The Democratic National Convention may have changed the roll-call vote forever with its raucous celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday night.

The roll-call vote is normally used to officially nominate candidates, and can be a long and tedious formality regardless of which party is carrying it out.

For reference, here’s a little of the roll call from the Republican National Convention last month, which formally nominated Donald Trump:

For context… this is energy of the RNC Convention 2024 Roll Call 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T2ImbeOnGF — Patrick, Not Pat (@PresidentPat) August 21, 2024

Harris and Walz had been officially nominated in a virtual vote earlier this month, making Tuesday night’s event at the DNC essentially ceremonial.

And what a ceremony it was.

Democrats kicked off the roll call with a live DJ, setting the tone and hinting at the boisterous musical celebration about to unfold:

ok having a dj for this is a fun twist pic.twitter.com/C7Ue9IJBRY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

The highlight was the Georgia delegation casting its vote with the help of rapper Lil Jon, who came out to Turn Down For What and then gave his 2003 hit Get Low an update:

Lil Jon performs during roll call at the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/OYADgYt1qb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went full Jersey with his moment in the convention spotlight.

“We’re from Jersey, baby,” he said. “And you’re not.”

And of course, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA played as Murphy and the rest of his delegation spoke:

Honored to lead the roll call on night two of the @DemConvention in support of @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz on behalf of our @NJDSC delegation.



142 votes for Harris-Walz! Forward, not back. pic.twitter.com/4fKmGWedCl — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphy) August 21, 2024

Actor Wendell Pierce, who starred in The Wire, helped his home state of Louisiana cast its vote for Harris and Walz:

WATCH: Actor Wendell Pierce makes a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call for Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/wb99ISzCXS — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 21, 2024

The Indiana delegation was joined by actor Sean Astin. His wife, Christine, is from the state, and he starred in the 1993 film Rudy and the second season of Stranger Things, both set in Indiana:

WATCH: Actor Sean Astin makes a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call for Indiana. pic.twitter.com/woVnvof26P — PBS News (@NewsHour) August 21, 2024

Actor Eva Longoria joined the delegation from her home state of Texas. The state’s portion of the roll call also featured a powerful moment from Kate Cox, who was forced to flee Texas to get a life-saving abortion last year after a Texas Republicans enacted a near-total ban on the procedure.

Cox shared a heart-lifting update to her story:

For the Texas portion of the DNC roll call, Eva Longoria introduces the former head of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards. Richards is also the daughter of the late, legendary Governor of Texas, Ann Richards.



Richards introduces Kate Cox, a Texas woman who had to flee the state… pic.twitter.com/Du6Hh0PUt5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2024

Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson, who last year won his seat back after being expelled from the House by Republicans for protesting with gun control activists, used his state’s slot to deliver a rousing speech in support of Harris:

Here’s that moment from Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson during his state’s roll call #DNC: pic.twitter.com/ngmRMqsEEf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024

Astute observer Benjy Renton posted a full list of the songs played during the roll call and created a playlist on Spotify of songs featured at the event, including tracks by Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Tom Petty, Wiz Khalifa, Dolly Parton, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Viewers cheered the new spin on what is often a tiring ceremony:

I’m sorry but this #DNC2024 roll call with DJ Cassidy, themed state music and party/club atmosphere is blowing the RNC’s roll call out of the water.



It looks like a giant party and celebration and everyone in that room looks like they’re having a blast. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 21, 2024

🎼Musical roll call🎸



=



Democrats showing off all the songs they can play without getting sued!

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lDtO5yHPZu — SayMay (@saymaysmith) August 21, 2024

The roll call is usually a monotonous litany, but not this year. This is the most joyfully moving thing I have seen in a long, long time. #DNC2024CHICAGO is sending a LOUD message to the world right now:



Our democracy will have to be ripped from our cold, dead hands. pic.twitter.com/ajJoTO8BzD — Bríd Nic Annaidh ☘️ (@bridgetmcgann) August 21, 2024

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like _______. pic.twitter.com/gvggetvoqw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024

Georgia brought Lil Jon out for what is essentially the most lit roll call ever.



Fun fact: Lil Jon was once a contestant on The Apprentice. Suck it, donald. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CeONgRJgTF — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 21, 2024