The Wildest Moments From The DNC's Completely Off-The-Hook Roll Call Celebration

The Democratic National Convention may have changed the roll-call vote forever with its raucous celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
The roll-call vote is normally used to officially nominate candidates, and can be a long and tedious formality regardless of which party is carrying it out.
For reference, here’s a little of the roll call from the Republican National Convention last month, which formally nominated Donald Trump:
Harris and Walz had been officially nominated in a virtual vote earlier this month, making Tuesday night’s event at the DNC essentially ceremonial.
And what a ceremony it was.
Democrats kicked off the roll call with a live DJ, setting the tone and hinting at the boisterous musical celebration about to unfold:
The highlight was the Georgia delegation casting its vote with the help of rapper Lil Jon, who came out to Turn Down For What and then gave his 2003 hit Get Low an update:
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went full Jersey with his moment in the convention spotlight.
“We’re from Jersey, baby,” he said. “And you’re not.”
And of course, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA played as Murphy and the rest of his delegation spoke:
Actor Wendell Pierce, who starred in The Wire, helped his home state of Louisiana cast its vote for Harris and Walz:
The Indiana delegation was joined by actor Sean Astin. His wife, Christine, is from the state, and he starred in the 1993 film Rudy and the second season of Stranger Things, both set in Indiana:
Actor Eva Longoria joined the delegation from her home state of Texas. The state’s portion of the roll call also featured a powerful moment from Kate Cox, who was forced to flee Texas to get a life-saving abortion last year after a Texas Republicans enacted a near-total ban on the procedure.
Cox shared a heart-lifting update to her story:
Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson, who last year won his seat back after being expelled from the House by Republicans for protesting with gun control activists, used his state’s slot to deliver a rousing speech in support of Harris:
Astute observer Benjy Renton posted a full list of the songs played during the roll call and created a playlist on Spotify of songs featured at the event, including tracks by Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Tom Petty, Wiz Khalifa, Dolly Parton, Kendrick Lamar and more.
Viewers cheered the new spin on what is often a tiring ceremony: