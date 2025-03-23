8 'Underappreciated' Movies Viewers Say Deserve Five Stars

Ricky Baker from Hunt For The Wilderpeople Madman Entertainment

Every weekend, I ask my partner the same question: are there any good movies we haven’t already seen five times?

It feels ridiculous, given that we’re subscribed to about four different streaming services between us. But somehow, the films that hit that sweet spot between critically acclaimed and actually enjoyable seem vanishingly rare.

So, you’d best believe I was keen to read the responses to u/LarryKeene’s post in Reddit’s r/movies.

“What movie is 10/10, yet hardly anyone has heard of it?” they asked.

These are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) The Gods Must Be Crazy (1980)

“Judging by the number of IMDb ratings [it’s got], it seems to be mostly forgotten.”

2) A Simple Plan (1998)

Redditor u/Upbeat_Tension_8077 agreed: “Probably one of my favorite Sam Raimi films and if you told someone it’s a Coen Brothers film, they wouldn’t be surprised.”

3) The Boat That Rocked (2009)

“It stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Bill Nighy, Nick Frost, Chris O’Dowd, and Rhys Ifans. I’d also argue that it is the best soundtrack of any movie ever made.”

4) Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016)

“I dated a Kiwi for a while and she showed me a bunch of New Zealand movies including this one,” u/No_Use__For_A_Name replied.

“I remember being blown away at how much heart all their movies have. Always funny, always charming.”

5) Frailty (2001)

“It seems to be one where you’ve either seen it and loved it, or never heard of it. Such a great movie.”

6) Boiling Point (2021)

“Incredible movie. Stephen Graham is a gem,” u/ILoveLamp added.

7) Three Kings (1999)

“Don’t know if it is a 10/10, but it’s an amazing movie that I never see mentioned anywhere online.”

“I dismissed this film because it looked like dumb military action with fresh-off-of-ER George Clooney and Marky Mark,” u/TheLurkerSpeaks responded. “Caught it on HBO after its release and was really impressed.”

8) Moon (2009)

“An underappreciated and little-known gem,” u/browser also claimed.