I Tried A No-Knead Focaccia Recipe, And It's So Easy And Tasty It Feels Like Cheating

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Focaccia on the left; a focaccia sandwich with chicken, pesto, and mozzarella on the right

The bread, which I bake most Sundays, benefited from the addition of chicken fat and extra water; I’d gotten by okay with Paul Hollywood’s recipe.

Advertisement

But to be honest, I’d started to feel like the effort-to-reward ratio wasn’t in my favour. I was getting pretty tired of kneading bread for endless minutes and dirtying my just-cleaned kitchen for a 2pm lunch; it’s not like I’d gotten the texture as springy and filled with air pockets as I preferred, anyway.

So, in a last-ditch effort to preserve the household tradition, I thought I’d try a no-knead, overnight recipe from Alexandra’s Kitchen.

I was sceptical and of the routine when I started it, but now? People, I’m never going back.

How does it work?

The recipe I used advised I simply add water and oil to salt, bread flour, and yeast.

You don’t have to knead, or so much as touch, the dough; all you have to do is whisk the dry ingredients together and then mix the water in until fully incorporated (I did this using a silicone spatula).

Advertisement

Then, you leave the lot in the fridge for a minimum of 12 hours (I left mine for 18). It’s crucial to slick the dough with lots of olive oil and cover it with as tight a lid as possible so it doesn’t dry out.

I’ll be honest; I didn’t trust that the dough would rise, especially considering how limp my wrist-breakingly kneaded work had been in the past.

Well, here’s how puffy and active it proved after an overnight rest:

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Risen dough covered in olive oil

Advertisement

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Very bubbly dough

That was the bubbliest rise I’d seen in any focaccia attempt (turns out a long, slow, cold overnight rise, which can last for as long as three days for this recipe, strengthens the gluten in the dough, providing those bigger air pockets I was after).

And the process helps to release simple sugars from the flour too, ensuring better flavour and deeper browning (my previous attempts looked anaemic).

Advertisement

This was just the first rise. The second step was to place the dough in an oiled container and wait until it had doubled in size ― for me, this took about two hours.

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Focaccia dough filling a baking tray on the left; the same dough with deep dimples and rosemary on the right

Once it had filled the tray (again, I was surprised at its even, stretchy rise), I added rosemary leaves, put more oil on the surface, dug my fingers into the dough to create those signature dimples, and added salt.

Advertisement

After that, it just needed a 25-minute bake.

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Cooked focaccia

And?

It’s genuinely the best focaccia I’ve made ― the most golden, springy, and air-pocket-filled focaccia I’ve made yet.

That feels like cheating, because I’m used to wasting the best half of my Sunday on worse results.

But hey ― if the science of cold fermentation works better than my actual graft, I’m happy to concede my old routine to the stir-and-sit magic.