The Brit Awards are finally here, and fashion lovers will undoubtedly be keeping a beady eye on the London O2′s infamous red carpet.
The ceremony, which has historically given us everything from Sam Smith’s blow-up latex suit to Ant and Dec’s, er, salad plate attire, usually packs some fun and fashion-forward pop culture punches.
So, we’re reporting must-see looks as they come (this list will be updated throughout the night).
Here are some of the biggest eye-catchers so far:
Teddy Swim’s teddy suit
Jedward called the look “Jepic.” What more could you want?
Sabrina Carpenter’s pink dress
The singer will be performing in tonight’s ceremony.
JADE’s blue ballgown
Jade Thirlwall, who’s set to perform tonight, stunned on the red carpet. Her plus one wore a huge white suit and a giant pair of hands ― because, well, it’s the Brits.
Charli XCX’s ethereal veil
The Brat singer is leading the way as the most-nominated artist tonight and has already scooped up Songwriter Of The Year.
Millie Bobby Brown’s armour-style dress
Jess Glynn’s orange gown
Jorja Smith’s blue and black splattered dress
The singer will be performing tonight as the special guest of The Ezra Collective.
Jack Whitehall’s green velvet jacket
Tonight’s host warned on the red carpet that there would be a few “cheeky jabs” and that people may catch some “stray bullets.”
HorsegiirL’s apt get-up
Yay or neigh?
Myles Smith
The winner of this year’s Brits Rising Star Award is doing casual-cool right.
Lenny Kravitz’ peacock-chic look
Who else could have pulled this look off?