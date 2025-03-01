Charli XCX, JADE, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims AP

The Brit Awards are finally here, and fashion lovers will undoubtedly be keeping a beady eye on the London O2′s infamous red carpet.

The ceremony, which has historically given us everything from Sam Smith’s blow-up latex suit to Ant and Dec’s, er, salad plate attire, usually packs some fun and fashion-forward pop culture punches.

So, we’re reporting must-see looks as they come (this list will be updated throughout the night).

Here are some of the biggest eye-catchers so far:

Teddy Swim’s teddy suit

Teddy Swims in a teddy-adorned suit at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

Jedward called the look “Jepic.” What more could you want?

Sabrina Carpenter’s pink dress

Sabrina Carpenter in a ruched pink gown via Associated Press

The singer will be performing in tonight’s ceremony.

JADE’s blue ballgown

Jade in a ruffled corseted gown via Associated Press

Jade Thirlwall, who’s set to perform tonight, stunned on the red carpet. Her plus one wore a huge white suit and a giant pair of hands ― because, well, it’s the Brits.

JADE brings out a guest at the 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/8JBbC6LUWS — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2025

Charli XCX’s ethereal veil

Charli xcx in a black veil and heavy-seamed fine-mesh black dress via Associated Press

The Brat singer is leading the way as the most-nominated artist tonight and has already scooped up Songwriter Of The Year.

Millie Bobby Brown’s armour-style dress

Millie Bobby Brow in a chevron veil and chainmail-style dress via Associated Press

Jess Glynn’s orange gown

Jess Glynne in a rust-coloured ballgown via Associated Press

Jorja Smith’s blue and black splattered dress

Jorja Smith in a blue and black dress with high heeled black boots via Associated Press

The singer will be performing tonight as the special guest of The Ezra Collective.

Jack Whitehall’s green velvet jacket

Host Jack Whitehall in a velvet green suit jacket via Associated Press

Tonight’s host warned on the red carpet that there would be a few “cheeky jabs” and that people may catch some “stray bullets.”

HorsegiirL’s apt get-up

HorsegiirL in a red cape and horse mask via Associated Press

Yay or neigh?

Myles Smith

Myles Smith at 2025 Brit Awards: wearing black chunky trainers, slightly schoolboy-chic black trousers, a white shirt, a tie, and a casual jacket via Associated Press

The winner of this year’s Brits Rising Star Award is doing casual-cool right.

Lenny Kravitz’ peacock-chic look

Lenny Kravitz in a peacock leather jacket and jeans with leopard print shoes via Associated Press

