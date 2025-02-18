No Big Deal, But This Might Be The Best Rug Brand We've Ever Seen

Nordic Knots

It’s not the biggest problem in the world, but right now, it’s the one annoying me most ― why oh why is it so hard to find a great rug?

If they’re not too fuddy-duddy and dusty-looking, they’re punishingly, unclean-ably bright and boring.

When the options I’d been eyeing up weren’t plastic-y and rough, they were dust-grabbingly thick and quick to unravel.

Thank the rug gods, then, for Nordic Knots ― a Scandi-style rug company, whose characterful-but-not-too-busy offerings are extremely reasonable considering their high-quality materials, like soft but hardy New Zealand wool.

The creations, which are all designed in the company’s Stockholm Atelier, are hand-tied by experts in India (Nordic Knots have partnered with GoodWeave™ to ensure their products are made ethically).

And that’s not all ― the brand makes custom-sized curtains, which will reach your home in one to three weeks.

Choose from a range of colours, textures, and luxe materials (including wool, linen, and a truly light-stifling blackout material).

To recap: the Scandinavian brand is brimming with beautiful designs, from hand-knotted rugs to curtains that have been made for your room’s exact dimensions.

They offer designer collections from names like interior designers Fabrizio Casiraghi and Giancarlo Velle too.

